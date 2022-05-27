Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey charged with four sex assaults

Kevin Spacey no longer lives in the UK and can only be formally charged if he steps back into the country

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The 62-year-old was charged following a review by the Met Police after a series of complaints dating back to between 2005 and 2013.

Mr Spacey is no longer living in the UK, so while the CPS has authorised the case against him, he will not be formally charged unless he returns to the country.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The four offences allegedly took place in London and Gloucestershire between March 2005 and April 2013.

Mr Spacey, who spent a decade as the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London, was the subject of a Scotland Yard investigation following allegations that he had assaulted a man at his London flat in 2008.

In 2017 it emerged the Met Police was investigating the actor over a further allegation dating back to 2005.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the four alleged offences related to:

• Two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London.

• A sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London.

• A sexual assault on another man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

• A final offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London, relates to the same complainant above.

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd)