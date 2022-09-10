Britain's King Charles III reacts as he greets the members of the public in the crowd upon arrival at Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Operation Shamrock swung into action in Northern Ireland last night — one of a series of coded operations that have been triggered by the death of the Queen.

The arrangements, which have the codename London Bridge, have been in place for many years and were updated and reviewed regularly by palace aides in consultation with the Queen herself, and also the Government.

Operation Spring Tide will set in motion Charles's first trip as King to the other three countries of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland ahead of the funeral.

There are separate codenames within Spring Tide for the individual arrangements in each country: Operation Kingfisher in Scotland, Operation Dragon in Wales and Operation Shamrock in Northern Ireland.

Read More

A spring tide is when there is a high tide and the sun, moon and earth are in alignment and the gravitational force is strong.

The strategy for the final farewell to Elizabeth II will be set in motion once approved by Charles, the new King.

The task is a major undertaking on a scale never seen before — and has added challenges with the death of the Queen at Balmoral, with the contingency Scottish plans known as Operation Unicorn now part of the process.

With the monarch spending several months a year at her beloved home in the Highlands, the plans for a Scottish element have long been organised just in case.

The Government is said to fear a worst-case scenario in which London becomes "full" for the first time as hundreds of people try to make their way to the capital, with accommodation, roads, transport and policing stretched to breaking point.

But now the Westminster and Scottish Governments will have to ensure the smooth running of public events in both Edinburgh and London, with crowds expected to flock to both cities.

Documents seen by Politico in 2021 said the departments facing the greatest challenges are the Foreign Office, the Home Office and the Department for Transport. The Foreign Office is tasked with arranging arrivals of heads of state and VIPs from abroad amid the pandemic; the Home Office with the vast security arrangements and any increased terror threat; and the Transport Department has expressed concern that the network could become overwhelmed, with the city facing overcrowding.

In charge is the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, one of the two Great Officers of State.

He is responsible for arranging both sovereigns' state funerals and the accession and coronation of new monarchs.

The carefully choreographed London Bridge plan treats the day of the Queen's death as D-Day or D+0, and the following days are marked accordingly as D+1 - the day after the death, then D+2, D+3 and so on, until the final day, D+10, which is the expected day of the funeral, unless this is a Sunday.

London Bridge — the process between the death of the Queen and her funeral — falls under the remit of Operation Lion, the plan covering all royal deaths.

A series of other coded operations will get under way.

Operation Marquee covers the Queen's lying in state inside Westminster Hall, while Operation Feather deals with the logistics and crowds outside during the lying in state.

The Queen's coffin will also have to be moved logistically and ceremonially at different stages over the coming days.

Thousands of people will be involved over the next week-and-a-half.

Later, Operation Golden Orb comes into effect. This sets out the blueprint for Charles's future coronation – a deeply religious affair in Westminster Abbey in many months' time – which will see Camilla crowned Queen at his side.

It is expected to be more inclusive