Grenfell Tower, a social housing block that was home to a close-knit, ethnically diverse community, was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night of June 14, 2017, in Britain's deadliest domestic fire since World War Two.

One year on: 16 photos that depict horror of Grenfell Tower tragedy which left 72 people dead

The disaster, which unfolded within one of London's richest boroughs, prompted a national outpouring of anguish over social inequalities, poor quality social housing and neglect of immigrant communities.

People hold a vigil near Grenfell tower. Photo: PA At least 80 people were killed in the fire Grenfell Tower on the morning after the fire Grenfell Tower block fire in London Tower block fire in London Undated handout photos of 32 of the confirmed victims who died in the Grenfell Tower fire. (Top row left to right) Mohammad Alhajali, Ya-Haddy Sisi Saye, also known as Khadija Saye, Anthony Disson, Khadija Khalloufi, Mary Mendy, (second row left to right) Isaac Paulos, Sheila, Gloria Trevisan, Marco Gottardi, Berkti Haftom, (third row left to right) Ali Jafari, Majorie Vital, Yahya Hashim, Hamid Kani, Jessica Urbano Ramirez, (fouth row left to right) Zainab Deen, Nura Jemal, Jeremiah Deen, Yasin El Wahab, Firdaws Hashim, (fifth row left to right) Hasim Kedir, Deborah Lamprell, Ernie Vital, Sakina Afrasehabi, Denis Murphy, (sixth row left to right) Raymond Bernard, Biruk Haftom, Yaqub Hashim, Mehdi El-Wahabi, Ligaya Moore, (sixth row left to right) Nur Huda El-Wahabi, Victoria King. Photo: PA Wire The Grenfell Tower fire People leaving after the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, to mark the six month anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire File photo dated 14/06/17 of the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London.The chairman of the public inquiry into the causes of the Grenfell Tower fire will deliver his opening statement in the first public hearing of the contentious probe. Photo: Natalie Oxford/PA Wire UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn hugs a woman after the Grenfell memorial service. June 14, 2017: A massive fire engulfs a residential tower in west London overnight. The fire claimed the lives of 71 people, while survivors were the lucky ones who managed to navigate their way down smoke-filled stairwells. Children who survived the Grenfell Tower blaze urged viewers to “love and cherish your family” as they delivered this year’s alternative Christmas message on December 25. Photo: PA The 24-floor Grenfell Tower blaze in London last summer cost 71 people their lives and is being probed by a public inquiry. Photo: PA The kitchen from flat 16 at Grenfell Tower is seen in this undated handout image, presented as part of Professor Niamh Nic Daeid’s report to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in London. Photo: Reuters Falling burning debris at the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire in London last June. Photo: Guilhem Baker/LNP Prince William speaks to mourners at Grenfell memorial service: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire The 24-floor Grenfell Tower blaze in London last summer cost 71 people their lives and is being probed by a public inquiry. Photo: PA

A round-the-clock vigil at a London church where people sought refuge on the night of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people, will mark the first anniversary of a tragedy that still haunts Britain. At St Clement's, a church where people fleeing the burning building gathered that night and local residents came to offer their support, an all-night, silent vigil began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The silence was be broken only when the names of all the victims are aloud at 1:30 a.m. - the time when the deadly blaze engulfed the tower a year earlier - and when prayers were said on the hour through the night. In the run-up to the anniversary, the top floors of the charred ruins of the building have been covered with white sheeting displaying large green hearts - the symbol of the tragedy - and the words "Grenfell Forever In Our Hearts".

Buildings across Britain, including Prime Minister Theresa May's official residence Number 10 Downing Street, were lit up in green overnight in honour of the victims. A national minute's silence will take place at 12 p.m. on Thursday, with survivors and bereaved people expected to gather close to the charred tower.

Commemorations will also include a silent march on Thursday evening, and several religious services at churches and mosques. A public inquiry into the causes of the fire is not sitting in the anniversary week, out of respect for the victims and survivors.

The blaze is also the subject of a police inquiry which could result in criminal charges related to negligence and breaches of health and safety regulations.

Reuters