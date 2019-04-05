One of Britain's most wanted fugitives back in the UK

One of Britain's most wanted fugitives is back in the UK after being extradited from Romania.

Shane O'Brien, the suspected killer of 21-year-old Josh Hanson, who was stabbed to death in a bar in Hillingdon, west London, in 2015, was arrested in Cluj-Napoca last month.

Scotland Yard said he arrived at Heathrow Airport at 7.30pm on Friday and is being held in custody at a London police station.

O'Brien is thought to have left the UK shortly after Mr Hanson was stabbed in RE Bar in Eastcote in October 2015, flying on a private jet from Biggin Hill Airport in south-east London, landing in Germany.

Josh Hanson. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

It is believed he spent time in the Netherlands, Dubai and at least seven months in Prague.

Police photos taken at the time show he had changed his appearance, having longer hair and a beard, and a new, large tattoo of an owl holding a skull that covers a large portion of his back.

It covered a distinctive tattoo he had previously, which read "Shannon 15-04-06".

Josh Hanson's mother, who has long campaigned for help tracking down O'Brien, thanked lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh in the wake of the arrest.

She said on Twitter: "Today on the 23rd of March 2019 and after 3 and a half years of waiting today is Josh's day."

Press Association