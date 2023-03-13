| 8.8°C Dublin

One missing and three injured following suspected gas explosion in Swansea

The scene of a suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea, Wales. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Expand
The scene of a suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea, Wales. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

One person is missing and three people have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion in Swansea.

Emergency services were called at just after 11.20am on Monday to an explosion at an address on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close in Morriston.

