One million mourners expected to descend on London to pay respects as Queen Elizabeth lies in state

A woman places flowers outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, in London, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The body of Queen Elizabeth will be taken 160km by road to Edinburgh from Balmoral tomorrow at the start of the journey back to London for the first full state funeral since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.

The late monarch will remain in Edinburgh for two nights before being flown back to the English capital.

The public will have their first opportunity to pay their respects along a route, which is being finalised by Buckingham Palace in consultation with other authorities.

Under current plans, it is expected her body will be transported along the Royal Mile and spend one night at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh’s royal palace, before being moved to St Giles’s Cathedral for a special service attended on Monday by King Charles.

The coffin will then be flown on Tuesday to London ahead of the state funeral expected to take place on Monday, September 19.

The full state funeral is set to attract one of the biggest gatherings of world leaders in history. White House officials said President Joe Biden would attend, while the heads of state from across Europe and the Commonwealth as well as royal families from around the globe will also be invited. It will prompt what is likely to be the biggest single security operation the UK has ever staged, with as many as 10,000 police officers deployed on the streets.

Hundreds of thousands of people will also descend on London to bid farewell to a monarch who had reigned for 70 years.

The death of the queen at the age of 96 invoked Operation London Bridge, a complex series of coordinated events meticulously planned for decades. The 10-day plan began yesterday with a gun salute to the late queen and the new king’s televised address to the nation.

The first day of the operation is known as D+0, with the funeral taking place on D+10, making the date of the state funeral September 19.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the queen will lie in rest in the throne room.

The cortege is expected to leave Balmoral at 10am tomorrow for a journey that will give the public the first chance to at least catch a glimpse of the late queen’s coffin.

At noon, there will be a proclamation of the new king, a public statement confirming King Charles III’s accession to the throne, at Mercat Cross, the historic landmark next to St Giles’s Cathedral.

When the late queen arrives in London on Tuesday evening, she will then lie in state.

Police expect more than a million people to descend on London to pay their respects during the period of mourning, with huge queues expected to view the coffin, which will be on public view in Westminster Hall.

The guest list for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey will be limited to about 2,200 capacity.

Following the state funeral, which will last one hour, starting with a two-minute silence at 11am, the coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch.

From there, it will be transferred to a state hearse and driven by road to Windsor Castle. A committal service, attended by members of the royal household, will take place that afternoon in St George’s Chapel followed by a private interment attended only by close family that evening. No cameras will be present at the third service.

