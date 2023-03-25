| 6.7°C Dublin

One in 10 people in Britain have resorted to DIY dentistry

Jane Kirby

One in 10 people in Britain have performed DIY dentistry, with poor access to dentists a major reason why, a poll has suggested.

A new YouGov survey of 2,104 people found 10pc% have performed dentistry on themselves and one in five (22pc) are currently not registered with a dentist.

