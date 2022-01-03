One-hour electric-pulse surgery ‘a game changer’ for prostate cancer

Surgeons at University College London Hospital have now carried out the first six operations for prostate cancer using the new treatment. Stock photo: Peter Byrne

PROSTATE cancer could be cured with a “game-changing” one-hour operation that uses electric currents to destroy the most difficult to reach tumours.

The pioneering treatment has been used to treat the disease for the first time in the UK, with surgeons saying the breakthrough could offer hope to thousands of men.

One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, with more than 1.2 million cases diagnosed worldwide each year. Treatments offered normally involve surgery to remove the prostate, or radiotherapy – both of which can cause distressing side-effects such as problems with urination, incontinence and loss of sexual function.

Surgeons said the new therapy, called NanoKnife, which has been used to treat prostate cancer patients at University College London Hospital (UCLH), was “amazingly simple and quick”.

Charities said many men diagnosed with localised disease could be helped by more targeted treatments.

They called for more research so that the use of such methods can be expanded.

Experts said the new treatment was far less invasive, meaning it could be carried out more quickly and with fewer distressing side-effects.

The technique – called irreversible electroporation – administers quick electrical pulses into the tumour, cutting open the membrane of the cancer cells without the need for any kind of cut or incision.

It means treatment can be targeted with ultra precision, posing fewer risks to surrounding organs.

It can also be used on tumours that were previously difficult to treat.

Surgeons at UCLH have now carried out the first six operations for prostate cancer using the new treatment.

Professor Mark Emberton, a UCLH consultant urologist, said: “This offers us a new class of therapy, it’s a completely new way of destroying cells. The beauty of it is that it’s such a simple technique to train surgeons in – that makes it a game changer.”

Prof Emberton, one of Britain’s leading prostate surgeons, said this gave it the potential to become a standard treatment.

Targeted treatments, known as “focal” therapies, which also include the freezing technique cryotherapy and focused ultrasound, are currently only available in major specialist centres.

“Around a third of men with prostate cancer could benefit from some type of focal therapy, but only a tiny fraction of them even get a discussion about it,” he said.

“It’s an amazing treatment – so quick.

“And it means we can reach tumours that are beyond where the knife can reach.”

Because the treatment can be done as a day case, and in less than an hour, it can be done without a hospital stay.

So far, three-year data shows that NanoKnife only has a 10pc rate of re-treatment – less than half the rate of other minimally invasive techniques.

