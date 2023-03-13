| 3.3°C Dublin

One dead and three injured following suspected gas explosion in Swansea

The scene of a suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea, Wales. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Expand
The scene of a suspected gas explosion in Morriston, Swansea, Wales. Photo: Pam Evans/PA Expand

A body has been recovered from the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Swansea, Wales, that injured three other people and extensively damaged two properties.

South Wales Police said a search at Clydach Road in Morriston discovered the body of a man who was previously unaccounted for, and his family has been informed.

