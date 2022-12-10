| 0.1°C Dublin

One dead and a dozen missing after explosion in apartment block in Jersey

St Helier, Jersey. File photo

Laura Parnaby

One person has died and several are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.

Chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, told a press conference that “a dozen” residents are still missing after the incident in St Helier on the south of the island.

