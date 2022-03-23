Emergency crews and vehicles are pictured outside the Olympic Park in London following a leak of noxious fumes Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

The Olympic Park Aquatics Centre in London has been evacuated after a gas incident caused breathing difficulties.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park confirmed that the area had been cordoned off while emergency services respond to the incident.

Emergency services attended the centre at approximately 10am following the release of gas resulting in a number of casualties.

“We are working closely with emergency services who are on site. We understand there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties who are being treated by the London Ambulance Service,” Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said in a statement.

More to follow...