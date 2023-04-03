| 11°C Dublin

Close

breaking Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Drug-dealing gunman sentenced to life for murder of nine-year-old

Thomas Cashman (34) was found guilty last week of the schoolgirl’s murder 

Thomas Cashman (34) who has been jailed for a minimum of 42 years, for murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire Expand
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (9) Expand

Close

Thomas Cashman (34) who has been jailed for a minimum of 42 years, for murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Thomas Cashman (34) who has been jailed for a minimum of 42 years, for murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Olivia Pratt-Korbel (9)

Olivia Pratt-Korbel (9)

/

Thomas Cashman (34) who has been jailed for a minimum of 42 years, for murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Photo: Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A man has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 42 years in prison for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her Liverpool home.

Thomas Cashman (34) was found guilty last week of murdering the schoolgirl and the wounding with intent of her mother Cheryl Korbel (46).

Most Watched

Privacy