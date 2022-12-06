| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Olena Zelenska and Billie Eilish make BBC 100 Women list

Billie Eilish attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Expand
Sebastian Lelio with his Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for A Fantastic Woman alongside Rita Moreno in the press room at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA.Â Expand
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas arrives for the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. Expand
Undated handout photo issued by Water Aid of Billie Eilish who haa joined WaterAid's call for climate action. Issue date: Sunday June 26, 2022. Expand

Close

Billie Eilish attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Billie Eilish attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Sebastian Lelio with his Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for A Fantastic Woman alongside Rita Moreno in the press room at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA.Â

Sebastian Lelio with his Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for A Fantastic Woman alongside Rita Moreno in the press room at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA.Â

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas arrives for the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas arrives for the EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021.

Undated handout photo issued by Water Aid of Billie Eilish who haa joined WaterAid's call for climate action. Issue date: Sunday June 26, 2022.

Undated handout photo issued by Water Aid of Billie Eilish who haa joined WaterAid's call for climate action. Issue date: Sunday June 26, 2022.

/

Billie Eilish attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Charlotte McLaughlin

Singer Billie Eilish and the wife of Ukrainian president Olena Zelenska both feature on a list celebrating inspirational and influential people from around the world.

The theme of this year’s BBC 100 Women annual list, which began in 2013, focusses on progress as it once again honours activists, politicians, entertainment figures and health care workers.

Most Watched

Privacy