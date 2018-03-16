Officer may have carried trace of nerve agent home

Speculation grew that detective sergeant Nick Bailey may have carried traces of the nerve agent Novichok home with him after attempting to resuscitate Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Soldiers set up tents and began unloading equipment such as boxes and tables on a village green yards from his semi-detached house in a quiet cul-de-sac yesterday.

Firefighters in protection suits were seen preparing to begin the operation to remove the officer's family car, which may have also been driven by his wife Sarah (37), on to a low-loader.