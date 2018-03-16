Officer may have carried trace of nerve agent home
Concern for the family of the police officer who went to the aid of the poisoned Russian spy has grown after army and police sealed off his street and began work to remove his car for examination.
Speculation grew that detective sergeant Nick Bailey may have carried traces of the nerve agent Novichok home with him after attempting to resuscitate Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
Soldiers set up tents and began unloading equipment such as boxes and tables on a village green yards from his semi-detached house in a quiet cul-de-sac yesterday.
Firefighters in protection suits were seen preparing to begin the operation to remove the officer's family car, which may have also been driven by his wife Sarah (37), on to a low-loader.
Residents were being allowed to and from their homes, but only accompanied by a police officer.
DS Bailey is described as in a stable condition recovering from the effects of the nerve agent.
His neighbours expressed alarm yesterday at the latest turn of events. There were questions as to why it had taken more than a week since the attack for DS Bailey's car to be removed. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
Telegraph.co.uk