Officer in same unit as killer Couzens accused of rape

A Metropolitan Police officer in the same unit as killer Wayne Couzens has appeared in court charged with rape.

Pc David Carrick (46), who is a member of the Met’s armed Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app in September last year.

The alleged incident took place at a hotel in St Albans after they had met in a pub in the Hertfordshire town.

Pc Carrick appeared via video link at St Albans magistrates’ court yesterday charged with one count of rape.

Mark Fleckney, prosecuting, told the court the couple had made contact on the Tinder dating app and had arranged to meet in a pub in St Albans where Mr Carrick had bought a bottle of wine.

He said Pc Carrick had told the alleged victim he was a firearms officer with the Met who had protected various VIPs including the prime minister.

He also showed her his Scotland Yard warrant card.

Mr Fleckney said the woman had come forward to police to report the incident on Friday last week. Pc Carrick was arrested at his home in Stevenage, Herts, on Saturday and was charged with rape the next day.

The defendant, who was wearing a white shirt, with an open collar, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He followed proceedings intently via video link.

Ryan Dowding, his solicitor, said Pc Carrick denied the allegations. He was remanded in custody until November 1 when he will next appear in court.

Pc Carrick has been suspended from the Metropolitan Police and the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner expressed her “deep concern” about the case but could not comment further due to the trial.

She has launched an independent review into the culture and standards within Scotland Yard in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by armed officer Wayne Couzens, who used his police warrant card to dupe Sarah Everard, before kidnapping, raping and murdering her. Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life order for the killing.

