Obituary: Vyvyan Howard, last British survivor of ‘Great Escape’ camp, whose fluent German distracted guards

Captain Vyvyan Howard, who has died aged 102, was a Fleet Air Arm pilot and the last remaining British survivor of the infamous Stalag Luft III prisoner-of-war camp.

In September 1940, having learnt low-level torpedo-dropping techniques in a Fairey Swordfish, Howard joined the newly equipped 828 Naval Air Squadron, flying the Fairey Albacore torpedo bomber, at Lee-on-Solent on the southern English coast.

In 1941 the squadron deployed to the Orkney Islands on anti-aircraft and convoy escort duties, and in June 828 NAS embarked in the aircraft carrier Victorious. On the afternoon of July 30, in bright Arctic sunshine, the squadron attacked German shipping at Kirkenes, close to the Norwegian border with Russia. The enemy were alerted and had strong air and flak defences.

Sixteen aircraft were lost in this raid and on another on nearby Petsamo, a dozen Fleet Air Arm aircrew were killed, and a score, including Howard, were captured. Over the next three-and-a-half years he was held in two small PoW camps, and then in June 1942 was transferred to Stalag Luft III.

There, Howard was a keen participant in events which were dramatised in the films The Wooden Horse (1950) and The Great Escape (1963). He spent many an hour vaulting over the wooden horse or talking in his fluent German to the guards to distract them.

The entrance to the tunnel called “Tom”, which the Germans discovered, as depicted in The Great Escape, was in Howard’s hut, and the tunnel called “Dick”, which they missed, ran directly under his hut. Howard’s fluency in German led to him attending meetings as interpreter between senior Allied prisoners and the camp commandant, Oberst Friedrich von Lindeiner.

Howard thought himself unlucky not to have his name drawn as one of the actual escapers, and in January 1945 he was forced to join the “Long March”, when the prisoners were marched away on foot from the advancing Russians. He recalled that he owed his life to a Polish fellow prisoner who advised him: “Don’t ever take your boots off, only loosen them, or you will never get them on again because your feet will swell.”

After three months of harsh winter weather, and having been strafed by the RAF, Howard arrived at Wulmenau, a village south-west of Lübeck, where he wrote to his fiancee, Bernadette Taylor: “A couple of British tanks caught us today, 2 May at 11.40 hours and the infantry should be here this afternoon. Oh, ye gods, what a day of joy and rejoicing — cheers and wild waving all of us, English, American, Polish, Russian, Dutch, French — everybody shouting to the stormy sky.” A week later he telegrammed: “Home today. Be seeing you soon.” They married on June 2, 1945.

Charles Vyvyan Howard was born in Hartlepool, north-east England, on November 11, 1919, and brought up in Greatham, Co Durham. As war loomed, his father advised him to join the Royal Navy and to train as a pilot. He learnt to fly in Tiger Moth biplanes at Elmdon, now Birmingham International Airport. After the war, Howard accepted a permanent commission in the Navy and was based at Culdrose for several years, flying Seafires and Sea Furies and, in the new jet age, Sea Vampires and Meteors.

In early 1956 he took command of 830 Naval Air Squadron at RNAS Ford, Sussex, flying the Westland Wyvern. The squadron embarked in the carrier Eagle for Operation Musketeer, the Anglo-French intervention during the Suez Crisis.

In 1960 Howard took a helicopter acquaintance course before being appointed aviation adviser to the Commander in Chief, Far East Fleet. He spent two years in the Defence policy staff in Whitehall and was British Naval Attaché in Bonn (1973-75).

His wife predeceased him. He is survived by a son and two daughters.