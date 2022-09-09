OBITUARY: Queen Elizabeth II – from heir at 25 to longest serving monarch, her great achievement was to remain popular

Queen Elizabeth with members of her family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2. Photo: PA

Queen Elizabeth II with the Prince of Wales and Princess Diana in 1981 at Buckingham Palace

The crowning achievement of Queen Elizabeth was to maintain the popularity of the monarchy across decades of political, social and cultural change that threatened to make it an anachronism.

A dignified, dependable figure who reigned longer than any other British monarch, Elizabeth helped steer the institution into the modern world, stripping away court ritual and making it more open and accessible, all in the glare of an increasingly intrusive and often hostile media.

While the nation she reigned over sometimes struggled to find its place in a new world order and her own family often fell foul of public expectations, the queen herself remained a symbol of stability. She tried to transcend class barriers and earned the grudging respect of even hardened republicans.

To much of the world she was the personification of Britain, yet she remained something of an enigma as an individual, never giving an interview and rarely expressing emotion or offering a personal opinion in public – a woman recognised by millions but known by hardly anyone.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in central London.

The young princess never expected to ascend to the throne: it was only after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 because of his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson that the crown passed to her father, George VI, when she was 10.

She was just 25 when her father died and she became Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952, while on tour in Kenya with her husband Prince Philip. Winston Churchill was the first of 15 prime ministers who served during her reign.

“In a way I didn’t have an apprenticeship, my father died much too young and so it was all a very sudden kind of taking on, and making the best job you can,” she said in a 1992 documentary.

“It’s a question of maturing into something that one’s got used to doing and accepting the fact that here you are and it’s your fate. It is a job for life.”

During her 70 years on the throne Britain underwent dramatic change.

The austere post-war 1950s gave way to the swinging 60s, the divisive leadership of Margaret Thatcher in the 80s, Tony Blair’s three-term New Labour era, a return to economic austerity and then Covid-19.

Labour and Conservative governments came and went, feminism changed attitudes to women, and Britain became a much more cosmopolitan, multi-ethnic society.

Elizabeth was on the throne for most of the Cold War and during her reign there were 14 US presidents, from Harry S Truman to Joe Biden, and she met all bar Lyndon Johnson.

At first, Elizabeth relied heavily on her father’s old circle of advisers but gradually she brought in more career diplomats and business executives to the royal court as she and her husband Philip sought to modernise the monarchy.

“She’s shrewd, she’s compassionate, she has a good deal of insight, and she has the typical and traditional virtues that you associate with the British,” former prime minister John Major said amid celebrations to mark her 90th birthday.

In 1992, the queen responded to criticism about royal wealth by offering to pay income tax and cutting the number of her family members on the state payroll. But her years on the throne were often far from smooth sailing.

She spent much of her early reign saying farewell to the British empire amassed under her forebears, from Kenya to Hong Kong. Barbados was the most recent country to dispense with her as head of state in November 2021.

However, she remained the monarch of 15 countries and head of the Commonwealth.

Her marriage to Philip, a Greek prince she wed aged 21, stayed solid for 73 years until his death in April 2021, but her sister, daughter and two of her sons were – very publicly – not so lucky in love.

She famously described as an “annus horribilis” the 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992 after three of her four children’s marriages failed and there was a fire at her Windsor Castle residence.

The death in 1997 of Princess Diana, the divorced wife of Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, inflicted even more damage on the family’s public prestige as the queen and other relatives initially remained silent.

It was the only occasion during her reign when there was any serious suggestion that the monarchy’s days might be numbered.

But while her children and other royals at times blundered in and out of tabloid headlines with marital woes and public indiscretions, Elizabeth’s own behaviour remained above reproach.

“It’s not that she’s never put a foot wrong, it’s more positive than that – she understands the British people,” said Professor Vernon Bogdanor, an expert in constitutional history. The main criticism levelled against her was that she was too solemn and aloof.

Critics said the only time she had shown real emotion in public was when the royals bid a tearful farewell to their magnificent yacht Britannia, months after her stoical response to Diana’s death.

But according to those who worked closely with her, in private she was not the detached public figure most saw, but perceptive, funny, and keenly aware of the nation’s mood.

A former protection officer, Richard Griffin, recounted earlier this year how two American tourists approached him and the queen on her estate in Scotland and failed to recognise her.

When the visitors learned he knew the monarch, she agreed to take a picture of one of them with him. Griffin then photographed the tourists with the queen for good measure.

In the last 20 years, backed by a far more professional and sophisticated media operation, there was still pomp and pageantry, but less formality around the royals.

Millions turned out for celebrations to mark her 50th, 60th and 70th years on the throne, while her starring role in a spoof James Bond film became the highlight of the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

In the short sequence she greeted Bond actor Daniel Craig at Buckingham Palace, uttering just four words before visual effects showed her apparently joining him on a helicopter and parachuting into the stadium.

What we actually know about the queen is remarkably little

A decade later at the start of a Platinum Jubilee pop concert, she again won huge plaudits for a pre-recorded comic sketch with Paddington Bear.

The queen was said by her aides to crack jokes with world leaders, enjoy an easy familiarity with long-serving Commonwealth heads of government, and relish a wager on race horses. Racing was an enduring passion.

She was also accompanied for most of her reign by her corgi dogs, which earned a reputation for snapping at the heels of royal retainers and were descended from the dog called Susan she received as an 18th birthday gift from her parents.

“What we actually know about the queen is remarkably little,” said Matthew Dennison, a biographer of Elizabeth.

During World War II she learned to be a driver and a mechanic while serving in the women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service.

Her love of the outdoors and of animals was well documented and commentators said she came across as more at home in tweeds than tiaras.

“I do rather begrudge some of the hours that I have to do instead of being outdoors,” she once said.

Prince William’s wife Kate said that behind closed doors, the queen eschewed royal pomp.

“You would expect a lot of grandeur and a lot of fuss ... but actually what really resonates with me is her love for simple things, the lack of fuss and I think that’s a special quality to have,” Kate told a TV documentary to mark Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

Elizabeth became queen in 1952 and was crowned on June 2, 1953, in a televised ceremony in Westminster Abbey, becoming the first queen in her own right since Queen Victoria and the 40th monarch in a royal line that traces its origin back to William the Conqueror in 1066.

“Horrible,” she said of the carriage ride which took her from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey. “It’s only sprung on leather, not very comfortable.”

In September 2015, she overtook Victoria to become the country’s longest ever reigning monarch, an achievement to which she said she had never aspired, and the following year there were more celebrations for her 90th birthday.

She ascended the throne at the same age as Elizabeth I, but while the first Elizabeth saw her country attain the status of an important trading nation in the 16th century, her namesake presided over a Britain slipping from its position as a world leader in industry and technology.

As Britain’s place shifted, so the queen came to stand for unity, and the pomp around her family – with gilded carriages and spectacular royal weddings – a source of national pride for many.

Prince William’s marriage in 2011 to commoner Kate Middleton, which saw more than a million people throng London’s streets and drew an estimated two billion global viewers, was testament to that.

Opinion polls showed the country still largely believed in the hereditary monarch as head of state.

Queen Elizabeth with members of her family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2

However, with her death, the monarchy’s future is set to face scrutiny like never before.

Some commentators say the British public, which had a strong attachment to the long-serving queen, may not feel the same toward Charles.

The decision of Prince Harry, William’s younger brother, and his American wife Meghan, a former actress, to give up their royal roles has also robbed the institution of two of its most popular global figures, while their accusations of racism against the institution linger.

The US sex abuse civil lawsuit against second son Prince Andrew, which he paid to settle, has also inflicted damage on the family’s reputation.

At her side for nearly all her reign was her husband, who she credited with being her “strength and stay”.

The couple had four children: Charles, born in 1948, Anne in 1950, Andrew in 1960 and Edward in 1964.

She had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

During much of her reign she was often upstaged for attention by three flamboyant women – her popular mother, Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; her younger sister Margaret; and later Princess Diana.

But the personal sorrow of losing her mother and sister – who died within weeks of each other in her Golden Jubilee year of 2002 – helped the queen establish her own position, leaving her the undisputed matriarchal figure of the nation.

Her working life included thousands of official engagements, varying from trips to schools and hospitals, to the grand ceremonies of state visits and national occasions.

She was famous for wearing brightly coloured outfits with a matching hat on royal engagements, to ensure she stood out from the crowds on her many “walkabouts”.

“I have to be seen to be believed,” she is said to have quipped.

She travelled further than any previous monarch, undertaking more than 250 overseas visits to well over 100 countries. She was renowned for her stamina and began cutting back on a once-hectic timetable of foreign tours only as she moved into her 80s.

Even in her 90s she regularly carried out engagements. On one such event at the age of 93, she told officials she was still capable of planting a tree before shovelling the soil into the hole, and it was another two years after that before she needed to use a walking stick in public.

It was not until October 2021 that she next spent a night in hospital, and she doggedly carried on with light duties even after testing positive for Covid.

Her enduring importance was demonstrated at the start of the pandemic in 2020. With an anxious nation under a rigorous lockdown, the government turned to the queen to provide reassurance in a televised broadcast. Usually she gave such addresses only in her Christmas broadcast.

Elizabeth herself set out her life’s goal at an early age.

“I declare before you all,” she said in a 21st birthday broadcast, “that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family.”