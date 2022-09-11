Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who made historic state visit to Ireland and paid respects at the Garden of Remembrance

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, died last Thursday at the age of 96. Born on April 21, 1926, her full name at birth was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. She was born of the royal House of Windsor, which meant Windsor was her last name. She had a younger sister, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (1930-2002).

On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth married Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten; they were together for 74 years. Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he renounced the titles and became a British subject through his marriage to Elizabeth. He was a nephew of the ill-fated Lord Louis Mountbatten, a second cousin to Elizabeth, who was killed by an IRA bomb along with three others, including two teenage boys, placed on his boat at Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, on August 27, 1979.

Philip became Duke of Edinburgh immediately on the eve of his wedding to Elizabeth, and a prince of the United Kingdom in 1957. He died on April 9 last year. The couple had four children — Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, was a heavy smoker who died of lung cancer aged only 56. Because of his ill-health, he had dispatched Elizabeth and Philip on an extended tour of the Commonwealth on January 31, 1952. When the king died six days later, his 25-year-old daughter was in Kenya, watching from a treehouse as a herd of elephants were led toward a watering hole. Her term as British monarch began on that day, February 6, 1952, and lasted for 70 years.

She was also Head of the Commonwealth, which consists of 56 member-states with a total population of almost 130 million, most of them formerly part of the British Empire. Fifteen British prime ministers took office during her reign, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, and it was her custom to meet the serving PM once a week to discuss current events. The first black president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, called her “My friend, Elizabeth”.

In November 1992, Queen Elizabeth gave a speech in London and described the year in Latin as an “annus horribilis” — a horrible year. The speech was given shortly after a fire at Windsor Castle and following the breakdown of three of her children’s marriages, including that of Prince Charles and Diana.

She had another bad year in 2019 when Prince Philip was involved in a car crash, her princely grandsons William and Harry reportedly fell out and her second son Prince Andrew featured in media coverage of the disgraced American financier, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

She came in for criticism over being slow to respond publicly to the death at 36 of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Five days later, in an address to the nation, the Queen said: “I want to pay tribute to Diana myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being.” Later in the speech, she said: “No one who knew Diana will ever forget her. Millions of others who never met her, but felt they knew her, will remember her.”

Accompanied by Prince Philip, in May 2011 she made the first-ever state visit by a British monarch to the Republic of Ireland (she was also the first to visit the Vatican).

In what was seen as a major gesture of reconciliation, she bowed her head in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin as a mark of respect to those who had fought and died for Irish freedom, as well as laying a wreath along with then president Mary McAleese.

The two heads of state also laid wreaths at the Islandbridge memorial in honour of the 49,400 Irish soldiers who died in World War I, an act that had been specially requested as part of the programme by Buckingham Palace.

Another historic moment occurred at a dinner in her honour in Dublin Castle, where she was sitting at the top table with Ireland’s head of state. The Queen began her speech on Anglo-Irish relations with the Irish “A Uachtaráin, agus a chairde” (“President, and friends”). Mary McAleese could be seen mouthing the word: “Wow!” She had provided a basic phonetic guide in advance and was clearly impressed by the quality of the Queen’s pronunciation.

Other guests were equally taken with the monarch’s use of “the sweet and kingly tongue of the Gael”, especially since the location was the seat of British rule for centuries.

Highlighting in her speech the successful establishment of a power-sharing administration in Northern Ireland and praising the work of everyone involved in the peace process, she said: “What were once hopes for the future have now come to pass.”

There were 172 guests at the dinner, including then British prime minister David Cameron, Northern Ireland first minister Peter Robinson, poet and Nobel Prize recipient Seamus Heaney, Irish rugby star Brian O’Driscoll and various senior Irish politicians.

A concert and fashion show in honour of the Queen and Prince Philip, organised by the British embassy and ambassador Julian King, took place at the Convention Centre in Dublin, with performances by Westlife, The Chieftains, Mary Byrne of The X Factor fame, the Riverdance troupe, Eurovision Song Contest winner Eimear Quinn and the National Symphony Orchestra. Schoolchildren from both sides of the border sang Danny Boy to the audience of 2,000 guests. The Queen was moved close to tears by the warmth of the reception and was given a five-minute standing ovation at the end.

Speaking last Friday at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co Wexford, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern recalled: “In the last 25 years, I had the opportunity to meet her a number of times: she was always gracious, always helpful, always supportive. Her trip here was very important for her, it was very important for us; I think equally so, her visit to the North when [she met] Martin McGuinness. All those events over the last 25 years have helped greatly.”

Describing the preparations, years in advance, for the Queen’s historic visit of 2011, Ahern said she had never been to the Republic of Ireland before, “which is an extraordinary thing” because she had been virtually everywhere else in the world.

“After the Good Friday Agreement, when I had the privilege of sitting beside her for an entire lunch in Buckingham Palace, she made it absolutely clear that she wanted to come, that she’d been in Australia 21 times or something [but] she was never across the Irish Sea,” he said.

Regarding the details of her visit, he said there was “a huge issue about security”, more than anything else. He said there was “no political hang-up about the visit”, but security was a concern to both sides. “Nobody wanted anything to happen or to go wrong, but she wanted to do the visit.”

Several years ahead of the visit, “probably about 2006”, when Ahern was still taoiseach, the government he was leading compiled a list of “the normal things” for state visits, such as going to see the president at Áras an Uachtaráin and planting a tree there. “Well down the list, we put the Garden of Remembrance: all the State leaders [who] come here go to the Garden of Remembrance, but we didn’t think it was a good idea to stick that up in lights.”

Within two days, he received a response from the Queen’s Private Secretary: “It came back directly to me, saying she ‘has no problem whatever going to the Garden of Remembrance’ and ignored all the other things on the list. So I knew straight away that she’d read the list and the subtleties of the list.”

He said the significance of her dignified visit to the Garden of Remembrance was “huge” and that it “resonated massively” with republicans in particular. Martin McGuinness had personally expressed his regret to Bertie that Sinn Féin had “pulled out” of all the events in the Queen’s visit of 2011: “He did not agree with that.” (McGuinness declined to attend the Islandbridge ceremony.)

The Queen also visited Croke Park where she was hosted by then-president of the Gaelic Athletic Association, Christy Cooney, who presented her with a specially bound edition of The GAA: A People’s History, by Mark Duncan, Mike Cronin and Paul Rouse (Collins Press, 2009) and Prince Philip with a hurley and sliotar. The stadium visit was specially requested by president McAleese during the preparations for the monarch’s arrival in Ireland.

A year later, in June 2012, she met and shook hands in Belfast with Martin McGuinness, then Sinn Féin deputy first minister and reputed to have been IRA chief of staff. It was a challenging occasion for both of them in different ways and, as he emerged from the Lyric Theatre, McGuinness declared: “I’m still a republican!”

Queen Elizabeth’s positive and constructive approach to the peace process was particularly appreciated in light of the IRA’s murder of her cousin, Lord Mountbatten, 33 years before. For this and for other reasons, she is likely to be positively remembered by the people of a state that dispensed with any role for the British monarchy many years ago.