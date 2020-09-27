Obituary: Harold Evans

Harold Evans, the journalist and publisher, who has died aged 92, was appointed editor of The Sunday Times in 1967, at the same time, and at the same age of 38, as William Rees-Mogg became editor of The Times, where Evans succeeded him in 1981 - but there could scarcely have been a greater contrast between the two men, and the sheer social variety of Fleet Street could not have been more keenly illustrated.

Rees-Mogg, from a family with long-standing county connections in Somerset, had been educated at public school and Balliol. Evans was a north of England countryman of working-class origin and state education.

Fleet Street had in truth always been meritocratic, but Evans exemplified something new. His Sunday Times of the 1970s was pushy and brash, often unreflective, but always energetic. During his years as Fleet Street's pre-eminent editor, the drivers who would ferry him home at night nicknamed Evans "the jockey", a reference to his small, wiry build and his quickness of movement - and of thought.

Evans identified with famous campaigning journalists of the past, notably W T Stead, who had denounced child prostitution in Victorian London and had been editor of The Northern Echo of Darlington in the 1870s as Evans was in the 1960s.

Not many years before Evans took its helm, The Sunday Times had been a notably staid paper, although it had won the circulation war among quality Sundays largely by serialising the memoirs of war leaders and others, and it had acquired the first colour magazine in the early 1960s. But Evans added a fresh vigour - notably with eyecatching (and hugely influential) use of design - as well as an investigative zeal that was embodied by the Insight team.

Under him, the paper exposed Kim Philby as a Soviet spy, revealed abuses in Northern Ireland, bogus Beaujolais and the crooked financier Emil Savundra, and published the diaries of a former minister, risking prosecution under the Official Secrets Act.

But above all it exposed the Thalidomide scandal. Pregnant women had been prescribed an anti-sickness drug which caused grave disabilities in their children; in a campaign lasting eight years, Evans pursued the drug's manufacturers Distillers through the English courts, eventually gaining victory in the European Court of Human Rights, which resulted in £28m being paid to victims' families. Moreover, the British government was compelled to change the law inhibiting the reporting of civil cases.

His career in British journalism came to a sorry end when he fell out with Rupert Murdoch and was ignominiously removed from the editorship of The Times in 1982 after a notably short spell in the chair. He moved to the US, where he spent the rest of his working life as a publisher and magazine editor.

Harold Matthew Evans was born on June 28, 1928, in Eccles, near Manchester, to Welsh parents. His father Frederick was a stoker and railway fireman who rose to the position of train driver; his mother Mary ran a grocery shop out of their home.

Harold was educated at St Mary's Road Central School in Manchester, and at Durham University following National Service in the RAF. Having done spells as a reporter even before university, he joined the Manchester Evening News in 1952 and rose to be assistant editor in 1958, after spending 1956-57 in the US as a Commonwealth Fund Fellow in Journalism at Stanford and Chicago universities.

In 1961 he became editor of The Northern Echo, still in his early 30s (though that was considerably older than his hero Stead, who had been made editor at an astonishing 21). There he attained a reputation for his campaigns on a range of issues, from the price of groceries to demands for smear tests to detect cervical cancer.

After making his name there, he went to London, becoming editor of The Sunday Times in 1967, with a short period as managing editor. His years at The Sunday Times were the happiest of his working life. Apart from his fight with Distillers Company over Thalidomide, he fought another successful battle with the British government for the right to publish the diaries of former minister Richard Crossman, with their revelations of the inside workings of government, which the Cabinet Office claimed was a breach of confidence.

When Evans became editor of The Sunday Times, it had been owned by Roy Thomson, and it had no connection with The Times, despite their names. But in 1981 both papers were acquired by Rupert Murdoch, who transferred Evans from Sunday to daily. Evans later wrote a memoir called Good Times, Bad Times, the title succinctly differentiating between his two editorships. His period at The Times was as unhappy as his days at The Sunday Times had been happy.

It was also far shorter. Evans was dismissed by Murdoch in 1982 after an increasingly acrimonious relationship. With all its amiably Pooterish flavour, remarked on by critics, Good Times, Bad Times was a polemic in which Evans attempted to settle the score with Murdoch.

Evans claimed that a pliant British government minister, John Biffen, had misled the House of Commons when explaining his approval of the Murdoch takeover of the papers. He also alleged that the transfer of the titles to Murdoch's News International group was underhand and had taken place without the proper consent of the board of national directors set up by Murdoch ostensibly to oversee the papers.

There had been two clandestine and inquorate board meetings, Evans claimed. "The minutes, which had not been presented for approval, had been falsified. They recorded transactions that had not taken place, resolutions that had not been passed." He and Frank Giles, his successor at The Sunday Times when he went to the daily paper, had not seen the minutes of a crucial December board meeting until February.

He further claimed that Margaret Thatcher and Cecil Parkinson, prime minister and Tory chairman at the time, had been involved in the conspiracy to remove him, and that Murdoch had briskly said that the assurances he had given to Biffen when acquiring the newspapers were "not worth the paper they're written on".

Nor did time heal the wound. Evans published a further edition of the book in 1994, in which he called Murdoch "the stiletto … a man of method, a cold manipulator". And he blamed himself for not having fought against the sale to Murdoch, and for allowing himself to be moved from The Sunday Times, "where I would have been harder to assail. My professional vanity was intrigued; I thought I could save The Times. In the event I did not save anything. Two of the most important newspapers lost their cherished independence".

In 1953 Evans had married Enid Parker; they had two sons and a daughter. But in 1975 he met Tina Brown, 25 years his junior, and soon he left his first wife for her. The first marriage was dissolved in 1978, and Evans and Brown were married in 1981; they had a son and a daughter.

Tina Brown's own career in magazine journalism had been meteoric since she had burst on the London scene, and she was editor of Tatler in her mid-20s.

In 1982, the couple left for New York, where Brown became editor of Vanity Fair.In 1992, she moved from there to edit The New Yorker, attaining a celebrity that eclipsed her husband's. The gossip columnist Liz Smith took to referring to Evans as "Mr Harold Brown".

Evans claimed in his autobiography My Paper Chase: True Stories Of Vanished Times (2009) that he was "thrilled" for his wife and rejoiced in her success. All the same, the early years in New York must have been frustrating for him. He moved into publishing, as editor-in-chief of Atlantic Monthly Press in 1984-86, though he combined this with the editorial directorship of the US News & World Report. In 1986 he became the founding editor of Condé Nast Traveler magazine. In 1990 he became president of Random House, the largest general publishing company in New York.

Evans also found himself in the peculiarly ironic position of publishing Rupert Murdoch's memoirs. He did so with relish, although the wound was still sore: as he wrote to the author of their renewed connection: "I hope it will be a happier experience for you than it was for me." Other clients included Colin Powell, Richard Nixon, Norman Mailer, and a then obscure senator from Illinois named Barack Obama, whose book Dreams From My Father Evans acquired for $40,000

From the late 1990s, he wound down his leadership responsibilities to concentrate on writing, producing several books on history and journalism.

In 2002, in a poll conducted by Press Gazette and British Journalism Review, Evans was voted the greatest newspaper editor of all time ("I had to pay a lot for that," he joked). In 2004 he was knighted for services to journalism. In 2011 he was appointed editor-at-large of the Reuters news agency.

For all his touchiness and class-consciousness, there was an underlying amiability about Harold Evans, just as, for all his crusading zeal and frank enjoyment of power as an editor, there was always a boyish innocence.

Evans, who died on Wednesday, is survived by Tina Brown, by their daughter and son, and by two daughters and a son of his first marriage.

