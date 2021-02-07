Obituary: Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Moore, who has died aged 100, was a Second World War veteran who became a national hero and mascot in the UK during the early pandemic.

He raised millions of pounds for charity on the eve of his 100th birthday, providing badly needed inspiration and comfort.

When Britain went into lockdown at the end of last March, Moore had come no closer to fame than appearing as a contestant on the television game show Blankety Blank, in 1983, hosted by Terry Wogan.

Yet within a few weeks of the start of lockdown he was known to much of the rest of the world as "Captain Tom", gaining affection and respect for his optimism as much as his charitable endeavours.

Moore embarked on the path to celebrity in early April, when he came up with the idea of raising money for National Health Service (NHS) charities - and marking his approaching centenary - by walking 100 laps of his garden over the course of 10 days.

This was no small feat for a man who, in the previous few years, had broken his hip, been treated for skin cancer, and had his knees replaced.

But Moore was deeply grateful for the care he and his late wife Pamela had received from the NHS, and felt a kinship with the doctors and nurses finding themselves, at the peak of the pandemic, beleaguered: "I was once on the front line. They are now," he observed.

His aim was to raise £1,000, and his family contacted the local press to drum up support.

A picture of Moore embarking on his first laps, supported by a walking frame on which were balanced his stick and panama hat, captured the imagination.

Within four days he appeared on BBC Breakfast. When presenter Naga Munchetty asked him to provide the nation with a reassuring message, he responded with what was to become a familiar mantra: "Remember, tomorrow is a good day, tomorrow you will maybe find everything will be much better than today."

He completed his 100th lap on the morning of April 16, flanked by a guard of honour (in line with social-distancing rules). By the time Moore's fundraising campaign ended on April 30, the day of his 100th birthday, he had raised more than £32m (€37m) - more than five times the previous record set on JustGiving. On July 17, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Thomas Moore was born at Keighley, West Yorkshire, on April 30, 1920, and conscripted in 1940 before being sent to serve as a motorcycle messenger in the campaign in Burma, now Myanmar. Demobbed in 1946, he had risen through the ranks to captain.

On becoming a household name, he set up the Captain Tom Foundation, designed to combat loneliness, help the bereaved and support hospices.

Moore was admitted to hospital after being treated for pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19.

His daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira survive him.

