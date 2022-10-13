Nurse denies notes were a ‘souvenir’ of her attempted murder of newborn baby

Nurse Lucy Letby attacked two sets of newborn twins in “similar circumstances”, a jury has heard.

The 32-year-old is said to have targeted the four boys months apart, while she worked at the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby is on trial at Manchester Crown Court, where she denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016. To protect the children’s identities, the babies are referred to in court by initial letters.

In August 2015, the Crown say Letby murdered Child E by injecting air into his bloodstream – and the next day attempted to murder his brother, Child F, by insulin poisoning.

On April 9, 2016, Letby was working a day shift when she is said to have given an unauthorised dose of insulin to Child L.

While that attack was under way, say prosecutors, she turned her attentions to his brother, Child M, by administering air into his circulation.

“By this time Lucy Letby was supposed only to be working day shifts, because the consultants were concerned about the correlation between her presence and unexpected deaths and life-threatening episodes on the night shifts,” said prosecutors.

They said the defendant volunteered to work an extra shift on April 9, after she noted Child L’s low glucose levels shortly after his birth the previous day.

“We say that, in effect, she saw the opportunity to complete what she had attempted with Child F,” said the Crown prosecutors, who added that because Letby failed to kill Child F, she decided to increase the dose of insulin administered to Child L.

The prosecution said Letby went on to agree the insulin could not have been given accidentally, but said she was not responsible.

Her only explanation to police was it must have already been in one of the bags he was receiving – but the prosecution says that is “not a credible possibility”.

The prosecutor said Child M came “close to death” after his heart rate and breathing dropped without warning, but improved on the night-shift that followed. Child M went on to make a speedy recovery.

When Letby’s home in Chester was searched two years later, a number of medical notes were found which detailed how many doses of adrenaline were given to Child M during his collapse.

A note of his collapse was also recorded in her diary, the court heard.

“She says she thought she had taken home the notes by accident, and simply noted what had happened in her diary. She denied that the notes were a souvenir, and she denied deliberately trying to harm Child M.

“We suggest these cases – of Child E,F,L and M – are similar, in that one of each pair suffered an insulin overdose whereas it is suggested the other suffered an air embolism.

“What are the chances of that happening innocently? We suggest coincidences like that simply do not happen innocently.”