Number of long-term visas to UK is up 40pc since Brexit

More than 35,000 illegal immigrants entered UK in 2021.

The number of foreign nationals granted visas to enter the UK long-term has risen 40pc since Brexit despite ministers’ pledges to control immigration, according to a new study.

The research by the think tank Migration Watch found that long-term visas granted to non-UK nationals last year totalled 830,000, up from around 600,000 before Brexit.

Lower salary and skill thresholds for foreign workers, the widening of “shortage” jobs and the end of restrictions on students staying on to work after graduating have all contributed.

While the number of EU nationals who now need visas has dwindled to around 50,000 from a peak of around 280,000 in 2015-16, the number of non-EU nationals coming to the UK to work, study, resettle or live with their families has risen sharply.

Around 210,000 – a quarter of the 830,000 granted – were work visas, up from the average of 160,000 per year for 2010 to 2020.

Migration Watch attributed the rise to weaker work permit rules, the scrapping of the annual cap on work visas and the recent creation of a special route for healthcare workers.

Grants to non-EU nationals for sponsored study rose to 411,800, outstripping both the 2019 level of 285,500 as well as the previous high of 280,000 in 2009-10.

A third factor was the number being granted resettlement or asylum after fleeing dangerous parts of the world. They rose by 95,000 to 101,000 in 2021 from just 6,000 in 2020 mainly due to the arrival of Hong Kongers and Afghans.

Illegal immigration, which saw more than 35,000 people reported coming without permission during 2021, has added to the total. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)