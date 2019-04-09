Exam season is never easy but this year is proving particularly tough for a Coventry-based nudist couple.

Nudist couple offering to pay someone up to €580 weekly to tutor their son after last teacher felt 'uncomfortable' in their home

The pair are struggling to find a tutor to coach their teenage son through his A-level revision, after the previous one quit because they felt “uncomfortable” in the home.

The couple, who asked only to be identified as by their first names, Martin and Ada, lead a nudist lifestyle within their house but not outside it.

“Like most nudists, we find it liberating and freeing, and aside from that we’re a completely normal family,” the couple said, in an email to Tutor House, a tuition agency.

The pair said their 18-year-old son was not a nudist but that he accepted his parents’ lifestyle choice.

“This is why our last tutor quit, they said that they felt uncomfortable at our house, which is fair enough we know that nudism isn’t for everyone” Martin and Ada said.

The family is now seeking a tutor who is “accepting” of their nudism.

Martin and Ada told Tutor House, the agency they turned to for help, that the right candidate would not have to be nude while in their house.

Due to the slightly unusual request and with A-level season looming, the pair told the agency they were willing to pay £50 (€58) an hour for a tutor to work with their son, for up to 10 hours a week.

Their 18-year-old son needs help with Maths, Physics and French revision.

The agency referred to the email in their blog, and said they were “determined to help” despite the family’s slightly unconventional needs.

It is unclear how many applications the request has attracted and despite the high rate, Martin and Ada are yet to appoint a tutor.

“The majority of requests which come through the site tend to be pretty standard, we’ve certainly never received one like this before,” Alex Dyer, Tutor House’s founder, said.

“Even though this request is a lot more out there than most, we’re sure we’ll be able to help this family find the right professional for them.”

Independent News Service