A nuclear-powered submarine and a ferry were at "serious risk of collision" after safety decisions taken on the Royal Navy vessel were based on inaccurate information, an investigation has found.

The two vessels came within 50m to 100m of each other on November 6, 2018, a Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report stated.

Crew on the Stena Superfast VII ferry travelling from Belfast to Cairnryan "took immediate action to avoid collision" after spotting the periscope of the submarine on a safety training patrol nearby.

The 215 ferry passengers and 67-strong crew on both vessels were placed "in immediate danger", the report found.

It said: "This happened because the submarine's control room team overestimated the ferry's range and underestimated its speed.

"This combination meant that the submarine's ­commanding officer and its officer of the watch made safety-critical decisions that might have appeared rational to them at the time but were actually based on inaccurate information."

The report found that when the submarine's control room team first saw the Stena ship, they estimated it was 9,000 to 10,000 yards away.

At a speed of 21 knots, the ferry would cover 6,000 yards in eight minutes and 34 seconds, an estimate of the time available for the sub's officer of the watch (OOW) to take avoiding action.

However, the report found that the officer estimated the ferry's speed as 15 knots, so "incorrectly calculated" it would take the vessel 12 minutes to travel 6,000 yards and "almost certainly assessed that there was significantly more time to take avoiding action than was actually the case".

