‘Now I am going to die’ – courier found guilty of violent robbery in home of ex-football international Ashley Cole

A robber described as “dominant and dangerous” has been convicted of being part of a four-strong gang who smashed into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole and threatened to cut his fingers off.

Ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Derby defender Cole told police “now I am going to die” as the masked raiders tied his hands behind his back despite him holding his young daughter in January 2020.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Kurtis Dilks was the only one of the gang responsible for the robbery to be caught after his DNA was recovered on the cable ties used to restrain Cole and his partner, Sharon Canu.

The 35-year-old courier claimed his DNA was found on the ties and a knife recovered from the scene in Fetcham, Surrey, because they were previously stolen from his van.

Dilks was convicted alongside five others for a string of “ruthlessly executed” burglaries between October 2018 and January 2020.

Dilks was also found guilty of conspiring to rob the wife of ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone in May 2019 with fellow defendants Ashley Cumberpatch and Andrew MacDonald.

The trio were also convicted of being part of the theft of a £3.5m (€4.1m) tiara worn to the coronation of Edward VII from the Harley Gallery in Nottinghamshire in 2018.

The 10-week trial was shown CCTV footage from Cole’s home which showed the ex-footballer, wearing just his boxer shorts, being led up and down the stairs by the robbers.

Watches, mobile phones, cash, a Gucci bag, headphones and a BMW smart key were all stolen during the break-in.

Dilks will be sentenced on July 15.