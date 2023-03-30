| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson to stay behind bars after losing parole bid

Charles Bronson, appearing via video link from HMP Woodhill (Elizabeth Cook/PA) Expand

Close

Charles Bronson, appearing via video link from HMP Woodhill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Charles Bronson, appearing via video link from HMP Woodhill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Charles Bronson, appearing via video link from HMP Woodhill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Flora Thompson and Harry Stedman

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has lost a Parole Board bid to be freed from jail.

The decision comes after one of the UK's longest-serving prisoners - who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 - took part in one of the country's first public parole hearings earlier this month.

Most Watched

Privacy