Notorious gangster Ger Dundon faces two-month wait for sentence over blackmail plot in UK

Notorious gangster Ger Dundon will have to wait another two months to find out his sentence after he was convicted over a blackmail plot where he “threatened to shoot two dudes in the head’ if a £300,000 (€343,000) ransom was not paid.

The 37-year-old senior member of Limerick’s infamous McCarthy-Dundon gang was convicted by a jury in January of two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and one of conspiracy to falsely imprison. He was cleared on two charges of kidnap.

It was previously revealed the criminal has changed his name by deed poll to Darren McClean and it was this name that he was referred to throughout the lengthy trial.

He was the only person convicted in the trial. Four others, including Drogheda criminal Mark Kavanagh, were cleared of all charges.

The trial heard that two brothers were blindfolded and warned they would have their brains splattered “all over the road” while held at a caravan site at Smithy Fen, Cambridgeshire.

The brothers, who cannot be named, were fed sleeping tablets, made to wash with Dettol spray and forced to call their relatives in an attempt to get the money for their release in July 2020, jurors heard.

Dundon had shouted “this is bulls***” before adding: “This court is corrupt to the backbone, the decision was wrong” when the verdict was announced.

Quincy Bramble (33) was cleared of two charges of conspiracy to falsely imprison and two of conspiracy to blackmail.

Dundon was also cleared of one count of conspiracy to falsely imprison while both Dundon and Bramble were also cleared of two charges of kidnap.

Danny Bridges (41), Mark Kavanagh (34), and Lisa Marie Finnerty (39) were cleared of two counts of conspiracy to falsely imprison and two of conspiracy to blackmail, between July 7 and July 17, 2020.

Gang boss Cornelius Price, 40, originally from Gormanstown, Co Meath, was too ill to stand trial with his five alleged associates after he suffered a brain injury.

Price died in a Welsh hospital last month and his funeral took place in Rochdale last Monday.

Dundon was due to be sentenced today, but sentencing was adjourned until May 5.

Judge John Dodd told counsel: “I am sorry it was taken out of the list today. I hope it has not caused you any inconvenience.”

The court heard that prosecutor Anne Whyte KC is currently held up at a trial in Liverpool.

Ms Whyte had earlier told how the brothers were driven to a flat in Highbury Hill, in London, on July 8, 2020 in a hired BMW car.

One of the victims said they believed they were meeting someone to pay a debt of £7,500 they owed to a man called Warren Crossan, who was shot dead in Belfast in June 2020.

One of the brothers believed the debt had been passed to a man who called him from an unknown number.

“Some of the men in the flat were armed,” said Mr Whyte. “McLean was wearing jogging bottoms, a jacket and a facemask. The victim could see a handgun in McLean’s waistband.

“Inside the flat, McLean spoke to the victims. Then, without warning, four or five men ‘stormed’ into the room. They were all armed with knives or bladed weapons.”

McClean (Dundon) had admitted two charges of driving while disqualified in July 2020.

It is unclear when Dundon changed his name to McClean, but it is believed to have been after he left Ireland following his release from PSNI custody having been arrested in relation to the murder of criminal Robbie Lawlor.

Dundon, who has a wide range of crime contacts throughout the UK, is understood to have “hooked up” with his pal Price, who was then based in Rochdale.

Dundon’s brothers, Dessie, Wayne and John, are all serving life sentences for different Limerick murders. He was jailed for four years in October, 2018, after he helped hide an automatic, pump-action, sawn-off shotgun in an outside toilet of a house, and then fled from armed gardaí in a high-speed chase on February 26, 2017.