Notorious gangster Ger Dundon faces two-month wait for sentence over blackmail plot in UK

In January, Darren McClean, aka Dundon, was convicted by a jury of two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and one of conspiracy to falsely imprison

Ger Dundon changed his name to Darren McCLean
Cornelius Price died in hospital last month
Mark Kavanagh was acquitted

Ger Dundon changed his name to Darren McCLean

Court reporter

Notorious gangster Ger Dundon will have to wait another two months to find out his sentence after he was convicted over a blackmail plot where he “threatened to shoot two dudes in the head’ if a £300,000 (€343,000) ransom was not paid.

The 37-year-old senior member of Limerick’s infamous McCarthy-Dundon gang was convicted by a jury in January of two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and one of conspiracy to falsely imprison. He was cleared on two charges of kidnap.

