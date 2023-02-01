| 6.9°C Dublin

‘Not practical’ to send fighter jets to Ukraine, says British prime minister Rishi Sunak

British prime minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Expand

Adam Forrest

British prime minister Rishi Sunak believes it is “not practical” to send UK fighter jets to Ukraine, despite being keen to boost support to Kyiv to avoid a lengthy stalemate in the country’s war against Russian invaders.

The Ukraine conflict is likely to grind on throughout this year, western defence officials warned yesterday, even if both sides make territorial gains at different times.

