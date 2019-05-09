A coroner has found insufficient evidence to conclude The Prodigy singer Keith Flint intended to take his own life.

'Not enough evidence Prodigy star Keith Flint's hanging death was suicide,' his inquest is told

The inquest previously concluded the 49-year-old, who was found dead at his Essex home on March 4, died as the result of hanging.

The latest hearing added he had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system.

Coroner Caroline Beasley- Murray recorded an open conclusion and said: "We will never quite know what was going on in his mind".

Ms Beasley-Murray said there were no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement, but she could not conclude he took his own life.

She explained: "Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that." She also found insufficient evidence it was an accident, where he may have been "larking around and it all went horribly wrong".

Irish Independent