Northern Ireland SuperValu store to stay open after staff said they would work despite closure plans during queen’s funeral

Musgrave Marketplace NI have confirmed their Dungiven SuperValu store will remain operational during the bank holiday during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

A SuperValu store in Northern Ireland will remain open to “staff who wish to continue to work” on Monday despite the company’s previous announcement their shops would close for the bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

In a statement, Musgrave Marketplace NI said “Earlier this week, our store colleagues in Dungiven were informed that the store would be closing to customers on Monday, 19th September from 10.30am until 1.30pm.”

“In order to keep the food supply chain moving across our network in Northern Ireland, the store will remain operational and staff who wish to continue to work on Monday can do so. “

“All colleagues have been given an additional days leave in respect of the bank holiday.”

On Thursday, shop workers in the SuperValu store said they would continue to work despite plans to close their store.

Their plans were supported by Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey, who reportedly met with staff members and encouraged them to meet with Musgrave NI, which owns the SuperValu brand.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show on Thursday morning, former DUP MLA Jim Wells said the shop’s plans to remain operational during these times was “highly regrettable.”

"This is not being done to serve the community of Dungiven, this is being done to make a political point,” he said.

The statement comes as multiple businesses and retailers will either close entirely or for a limited period of time on Monday when the Queen’s funeral is taking place.

Many supermarkets and high street chains have already confirmed closure plans for the day, including Marks & Spencer and Asda.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi all confirmed they would shut their supermarket stores for the day of the funeral, with fashion retailers such as Primark also confirming closure plans.

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The Government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”