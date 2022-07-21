Northern Ireland Protocol – what happens next?

After legislation to revoke the Northern Ireland Protocol passes the House of Commons, what happens next? How close might we be to an UK-EU trade war?

At one level, that of the parliamentary process, the answer is prosaic – the legislation goes to the Lords. But it won’t be introduced in Britain’s upper house before the autumn.

There is that summer breathing space, which might cool passions even as the mercury rises. Not too many politicians will be thinking deeply about the bill on their annual break. But the policy wonks, civil servants assigned to the area, and non-governmental study groups will. So too the European Commission, which is never somnolent but ever aware.

Lots of diplomats and mandarins representing this country will have been disappointed by the bill’s relatively trouble-free passage through the Commons – although there were dire warnings from some Tory grandees, including former prime minister Theresa May, while it was deplored and vilified by the opposition, from Labour to the Liberals and SNP. Even the DUP had to adopt a “more in sorrow than in anger” approach.

In the final analysis, with Boris Johnson taking his swansong at the despatch box, there was relatively little incentive for his enemies to mount an assault on what is effectively a draughtsman’s reflection of his typically thoughtless and thuggish approach… even if this particular child of Boris was borne by Liz Truss, a slavish loyalist until her self-serving motives drove her to aim higher.

Expand Close Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race. Photo: PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race. Photo: PA

Truss subtly treated Boris the way he treated Theresa – outflanking on the right. It is evidently still a tactic that works within the Tory ranks, as seen by her progress through to the final eliminator with the rank-and-file membership in a straight fight with Rishi Sunak.

Openly backed by the most shrill organs of Fleet Street, Truss is the new champion of the right. If and when she becomes Prime Minister – she is currently projected to prevail over the former chancellor – she cannot back down on the emblematic Protocol Bill. Instead it flies like the very banner of restored British glory and exceptionalism, an essential trapping of the Truss version of tin-pot Iron Lady. All else is detail.

In such analysis, the bill is Brexit upon Brexit... the British, in their own sense of entitlement, leaving behind the bits they didn’t like when they left the EU behind. And what can the EU, impotent on the horizon beyond the white cliffs of Dover, possibly do about it?

Sunak would likely be more pliable and accommodating, but it’s even more likely that he won’t get the chance.

And so the bill, unamended, will begin its passage in the Lords. Here it will undoubtedly have a far rougher ride.

The upper house has many cross-benchers who are unbeholden to the grubby political exigencies of the lower lot. There are many thinkers, scientists, ex-judges, former ambassadors and colonial governors, persons of distinction and thereby bigger brains.

Think David Putnam, who resigned over Brexit and lately became an Irish citizen, but who once wore the ermine. There are many like him – and they are appalled at what Johnsonianism has done to Britain’s standing in the world. They are lying in wait for this bill.

Even if the will of the government were to be thwarted, however, the Lords can only delay the legislation. Under the Parliament Act – ironically introduced in response to the Lords repeatedly blocking Home Rule – the Commons after a year can pass the bill anyway, without the Lords’ approval.

But there’s a lot more water to pass under the bridge before then… and a lot more rust to gather on the padlocks around devolved government at Stormont.