Northern Ireland Protocol – what happens next?

:: The bill has sailed through the Commons, but is likely to face a bumpier ride though the Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, Westminster, London, to attend his final scheduled Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, July 20, 2022. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Expand
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race. Photo: PA Expand

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race. Photo: PA

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, who have made it through to the final two in the Tory leadership race. Photo: PA

Senan Molony

After legislation to revoke the Northern Ireland Protocol passes the House of Commons, what happens next? How close might we be to an UK-EU trade war?

At one level, that of the parliamentary process, the answer is prosaic – the legislation goes to the Lords. But it won’t be introduced in Britain’s upper house before the autumn.

