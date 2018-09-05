Coleen Nolan broke down in tears as she said she has had the "worst week of my life" since her row with Kim Woodburn on 'Loose Women'.

Nolan breaks down at being told to 'die like her sister' over TV spat

The TV star said she had been devastated by the recent backlash against her following an on-air spat with her former 'Celebrity Big Brother' co-star.

The pair, who initially feuded on the reality show, clashed on 'Loose Women' last week before Woodburn stormed off while calling Nolan "trash". Viewers turned their anger on Nolan, who could be heard muttering while Woodburn spoke about her childhood.

Nolan has said some of those that were angry have told her they want her to "die like her sister" Bernie, who died of cancer aged 52.

She told ITV's 'This Morning': "If I could go back in time I would change the whole thing."

