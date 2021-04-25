No10 fears bombshell dossier from former aide Cummings

Downing Street insiders are increasingly fearful that a devastating “treasure trove” of internal memos and emails from Dominic Cummings will paint the British government in the worst possible light at the height of the pandemic.

Dominic Cummings — Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser — is due to appear before a joint committee of MPs investigating Whitehall’s response to the coronavirus crisis next month.

Jeremy Hunt, the chairman of one of the committees that will question him, last night confirmed to reporters that MPs would publish whatever the former Downing Street aide gave them, as long as it did not put national security at risk.

Downing Street insiders have no idea what material Cummings claims to have — and say they are “terrified” about further revelations. One Westminster insider said there was extreme nervousness about an apparent “treasure trove” of embarrassing documents that Mr Cummings —who quit No 10 last November — might want to get published.

The insider said: “Apparently he has got loads of stuff. No one has a real clue about what documents, emails and texts he actually has. They don’t know how much he has — nor what he has. The fear is that Boris had to be dragged to the second lockdown [in November] and I think they are worried it is going to make everyone who isn’t him look very good because him and Rishi were the only two who did not want to do the lockdown.”

A second Westminster source added that in Whitehall meetings Mr Cummings “used to scribble a lot in that book. I don’t know what he has got or what he has not got”.

The news comes as Britain’s top civil servant faces being dragged into the battle between the prime minister and his former ally when he is questioned by MPs at the public administration and constitutional affairs select committee tomorrow.

Sources on the committee said Simon Case, the UK cabinet secretary, would be asked about his recollection of a conversation with Mr Cummings in which he suggested Henry Newman, a friend of Carrie Symonds, was the source of “chatty rat” leaks, including one about the timing of the second national lockdown.

In a 1,000-word blog post, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Case had told him that “all the evidence definitely leads to Henry Newman and others in that office, I’m just trying to get the communications data to prove it”.

He alleged that the prime minister then personally asked him if it was possible to stop the leak inquiry because it would cause him “very serious problems” with his fiancée.

Mr Cummings claimed Mr Johnson said that if the Cabinet Secretary discovered the leaker was Mr Newman then he would have to fire him and this would cause him some “very serious problems with Carrie as they’re best friends”.

The committee will also ask him why, according to Mr Cummings, Mr Johnson asked donors to renovate his flat in Downing Street, before No 10 said last Friday that Mr Johnson would pay for the work after all — or, at least, that part of it that cost more than the £30,000 (€35,000) annual allowance that has been available to all British prime ministers

Last night, Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow cabinet office minister, wrote to Mr Johnson calling for a “full investigation” into the sums spent on the flat.

Mr Cummings’s blog was published in response to No 10 accusing him of being the source behind a series of embarrassing stories about Downing Street in briefings to three British newspapers last Thursday night. Mr Cummings accused Mr Johnson of being responsible for a series of false allegations about him in the media. He denied he leaked private texts in which the prime minister promised to “fix” a tax issue for entrepreneur James Dyson.

He also said he had also warned Mr Johnson against plans to have donors secretly pay for refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, saying they were “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal”.

“It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves,” he said.

Mr Cummings made it clear that he would answer questions about No 10’s handling of the pandemic “for as long as the MPs want” when he gives evidence to MPs on the health and science committees on May 26.

In his only public remarks since publishing his blog post, Mr Cummings posted an apparently ominous tweet referencing the debate about closing borders during the pandemic saying: “V[ery] important issue re learning from disaster.” Westminster insiders are mystified about why Mr Johnson chose to pick a fight with someone who could cause him so much damage. Some Tories believe that Left-leaning civil servants were responsible for some of the leaks, particularly those linked to David Cameron and failed finance firm Greensill.

One insider said: “People in Downing Street don’t really understand why Boris has kicked this, put his finger inside the hornets’ nest.”

One senior Conservative MP said: “It is a complete mess. I am afraid it is factionalism of the worst kind combined with the personal situation of the Prime Minister’s other half. It is really unacceptable and the only person who can sort it out is the Prime Minister. It is tawdry.”

There were concerns that the rows could damage the Conservatives in a super-Thursday of local, mayoral and regional assembly elections on May 6.

