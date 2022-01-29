‘No way back’ for PM if he misled parliament over parties at No 10

Boris Johnson’s former Brexit minister David Frost has said there will be “no way back” for the British prime minister if he is found to have misled parliament about Downing Street parties.

The prime minister’s former ally – who dramatically quit as Brexit negotiator at the end of last year – suggested Conservative MPs should decide Mr Johnson’s future on the basis of the Sue Gray report.

Writing before the Metropolitan Police’s bombshell statement requesting that Ms Gray make “minimal reference” to gatherings which officers are already investigating, Mr Frost said “matters need to be brought to a head”.

“Sue Gray’s report must be published and judgments must be made,” the Tory peer wrote in his latest column for The Sun.

“Her report may provide evidence to condemn the prime minister.”

Asking MPs to weigh up the report “seriously”, he added: “If they conclude the PM has misled parliament, then I am afraid there will be no way back.”

Mr Frost also said there had been “too much chaos”.

He said: “The future of Boris Johnson’s government needs to be settled in the next few days.”

The former cabinet minister’s remarks go further than his tweets on Thursday, in which he called for a clear-out of staff and a complete change in direction at No 10.

Highlighting a column in The Telegraph, Mr Frost said he agreed “the neo-socialists, green fanatics and pro-woke crowd” should be “exiting immediately”.

He also suggested that the government should “get back” on the track of delivering post-Brexit changes, whoever is prime minister.

“Some say: ‘If Boris goes, Brexit goes’, I strongly disagree. We are not going back into the EU.

"But it is true that some still want us to run the country just as if we were a member of the EU,” he wrote.

“Whatever the future holds, we must resist that.

"If we go down that road, we will not get the benefits of doing things differently and Brexit will fail. Brexit was about change. We need to get back on that track.”

Scotland Yard has asked for the Whitehall inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street to make only “minimal reference” to the events being investigated by police.

The Liberal Democrats have warned that any appearance of an “establishment stitch-up” between government and police to cover up wrong-doing would be “profoundly damaging”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called for the Gray report to be published in full as soon as possible.

He warned that the government had been thrown into “paralysis” by continuing uncertainty.

Downing Street has denied any role in the Met Police’s dramatic decision.

The decision may further delay the publication of the report.

It had been expected this week and the findings could deliver a major blow to Mr Johnson’s fragile grip on power.

Ms Gray, a senior civil servant, is probing allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of the coronavirus with “bring your own booze” office parties, birthday celebrations and “wine time Fridays”.

The claims have caused public anger, led some Conservative politicians to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation and triggered intense infighting inside the governing party.

Ms Gray is looking into almost 20 incidents.

This week police opened an inquiry into an undisclosed smaller number of them found to meet the force’s criteria for investigating the “most serious and flagrant” breaches of coronavirus rules.

Police have handed out tens of thousands of fines for breaching pandemic regulations since 2020.

People can face a maximum fine of £10,000 (€12,000).

Mr Johnson has promised to publish Ms Gray’s report in full and to address Parliament about its findings.

He has denied personal wrongdoing and said he has “absolutely no intention” of resigning.

The government denied interfering with Ms Gray’s inquiry.

It says it is independent, even though Ms Gray – as a civil servant – is investigating her boss, Mr Johnson. (©Independent News Service)