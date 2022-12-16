‘No U-turn on pay,’ says Downing Street as nurses stage biggest strike in NHS history

The UK government has said there are “no plans” to look again at the pay deal for nurses who are staging their biggest ever strike in the history of Britain’s NHS.

Downing Street and Health Secretary Steve Barclay stood firm on the issue of pay when questioned by reporters, despite some Tories calling for a rethink.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, also urged the government to act, saying: “The government cannot just sit back and let future strikes happen when patient care is on the line.

“The worry is that this is just the start, that strikes possibly being planned for January could be more severe and co-ordinated across the different unions, and that we could be in a position of stalemate for the foreseeable future. This benefits no-one and the government must act.”

Thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking part in industrial action – involving around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.

Outside Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Pamela Jones, who has been a nurse for 32 years, said: “The public need to understand the pressures that everyone’s under. You’ve only got to come into A&E and see the queues, there’s no beds. We want to save our NHS, we don’t want it to go, and I think this is the way forward, it’s the only way we can put our point across.”

Liverpool staff nurse Kelly Hopkins, 46, who has been a nurse for 25 years, said she felt “sad” when she went in to work. “I have connections with the food bank and there are more and more nurses using the food bank, which is just not acceptable,” she said. “They’re having to use food banks, they’re coming in cold, they’re going without food to feed their children, it’s crazy.”

She said she was motivated to strike over safe staffing levels, adding: “The wards are understaffed, which is affecting patient care. I came into nursing to give good nursing care and we can’t give it because there’s not enough of it. Patients are lying in their own waste because there aren’t enough of us, we can’t split ourselves in two, especially on the wards.

“Unless we stand up and say something, it’s just going to get worse.”

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said around 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries will be lost in England due to the strike. Thousands more will be affected in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Downing Street rejected calls from the former head of the independent pay review body for a possible rethink of the pay award in light of soaring inflation.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly no plans to tell the independent body what to do.”

The idea of looking again at pay has been backed by several Tories, including Dr Dan Poulter, who told the Guardian that “inflation has significantly eroded real-terms pay since the review bodies made their recommendations earlier in the year” and the government should “improve on the current offer on the table”.

Conservative MP Steve Brine also told the BBC’s World At One programme: “I think the way out is to protect the integrity of the process, go back and ask them to look again. Everyone needs to cool it and I think sending it back to the pay review body to have a look would be a sensible answer.”

Former Conservative Party chairman, Jake Berry, also urged the government to “improve its offer” on pay.

But Mr Barclay appeared to rule out any movement during a visit to London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Pressed on whether he is willing to discuss pay with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Mr Barclay said: “We’ve been clear that we have an independent process and that is the process we followed.”

Mr Barclay has repeatedly said the government is sticking to the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which said nurses should get a pay rise of about £1,400.

The RCN has been calling for a pay rise at 5pc above inflation, though it has indicated it would accept a lower offer.​

RCN chief executive Pat Cullen said there is “nothing independent” about the independent pay review body process whose parameters are “set by government”, as she suggested future strikes are likely.