‘No U-turn on pay,’ says Downing Street as nurses stage biggest strike in NHS history

Thousands walk out as some Tories call for rethink

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay. Photo: PA Expand

Jane Kirby

The UK government has said there are “no plans” to look again at the pay deal for nurses who are staging their biggest ever strike in the history of Britain’s NHS.

Downing Street and Health Secretary Steve Barclay stood firm on the issue of pay when questioned by reporters, despite some Tories calling for a rethink.

