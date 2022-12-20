| 6.7°C Dublin

‘No strikes if they talk to unions and improve pay’ –ambulance drivers will meet minister but action inevitable

Paramedics and call handlers will walk out in England and Wales

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Getty Expand

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Getty

Sam Blewitt and Adam Jones

Unions representing striking ambulance drivers will attend 11th-hour talks convened by Health Secretary Steve Barclay but the discussions are unlikely to avert the action.

Mr Barclay wants to discuss patient safety with Unison, GMB and Unite today but his refusal to negotiate on pay means the following day’s strikes are bound to go ahead.

