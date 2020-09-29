No plans for 'fly-on-the-wall' show, say Harry and Meghan

No show: Harry and Meghan deny they are to take part in a royal reality TV series

Reports that Prince Harry and wife Meghan will be appearing in a reality TV series as part of their Netflix deal have been denied by their spokesman.

It had been claimed Harry and Meghan would feature in "fly-on-the-wall" TV shows - one of a number of projects they are developing for the streaming giant.

Reports said that the new docu-series would focus on their philanthropy but would still offer viewers a glimpse of their new life in the US.

But a spokesman for the couple denied a reality programme was being planned.

Harry and Meghan signed a deal, rumoured to be worth more than €110m, with Netflix in early September.

Irish Independent