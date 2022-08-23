‘No one’s safe anymore’: Parents’ fears after girl (9) is shot dead by masked gunman who forced his way into her Liverpool home

Police forensics work at the scene outside the house where a 9-years-old child was shot overnight in Liverpool. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A police officer lays flowers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot. Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

In Liverpool, on the stretch of Kingsheath Avenue that was not behind a police cordon, children could be seen playing out in the street this afternoon.

Toddlers pushed toy prams along pavements. Primary school-aged youngsters rode bikes and scooters. Teenagers kicked a ball about on a scrap of land just around the corner.

Yet, overnight, the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in the Knotty Ash area of the city’s Dovecot district has caused widespread revulsion, horror and fear.

Olivia was killed after a masked gunman – who police said was firing “with complete disregard” while chasing a second man – burst into the house that she lived in with her mother.

Parents living here say the fatal shooting of an innocent girl in her own home caused them to question their own children’s safety. Few gave their names to The Independent for fear of being targeted for reprisals by those responsible for the killing.

“I’ve had to get up today and tell my kids that the kid they play all summer holiday has been shot dead,” said a mother-of-two who declined to give her name.

“How do you explain that to children? I can’t even understand it myself. It’s disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. That poor family.”

Olivia – who was a pupil at Huyton’s St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School – was well-known and well-liked by residents of the street where she is reported to have lived with her mother and older sister.

“Lovely girl,” said one resident, a woman who has a 10-year-old daughter. “Always smiling... I saw the police arriving late last night and thought something bad must have happened but to wake up today and find this... it’s terrifying.

“It’s a lovely community but things like this, they seem to be happening all the time. And no one’s safe anymore. It could be anyone. It could be my kids.”

Another neighbour, Marie Reilly, who has lived in the area for almost 40 years, said her partner had heard four gunshots while he was sitting watching the football on TV. “I think it’s time to move,” said the grandmother.

A father – whose 11-year-old daughter lives on Kingsheath Avenue with her mother – said he had also raised the prospect of them leaving the area of late.

“The community spirit here is so strong and they’re good houses with big gardens so she [his daughter’s mother] won’t even consider moving,” said the 31-year-old who gave his name only as Adrian.

“But I wake up this morning and a nine-year-old girl has been shot dead, and mine’s 11 so your first thought is ‘it’s not mine’ but your second thought is: but it could have been.”

While figures suggest gun and knife violence has been on the decline in Liverpool over the past decade, Adrian said he felt that such crime was becoming an issue again.

The killing on Monday night happened on the same night a woman was fatally stabbed in Kirkby and a day after a 28-year-old council worker was shot dead in the Old Swan neighbourhood in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

“It’s Liverpool,” said Adrian. “So you get gangs and just from what I hear, there are more guns out there again. Will this person be caught? They shouldn’t have to be caught. They should be handing themselves in.”

Meanwhile, Olivia’s headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson has described her as a pupil with a “beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality”.

By this evening, one bunch of flowers had been laid in memory of the slain schoolgirl by the police cordon.

When asked why there were not more, one neighbour suggested that locals did not want to be photographed by the media while they paid tribute.