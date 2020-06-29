No need to get smashed as firm announces 'paper' wine bottles

Easy on the environment: The Frugal bottle, from packaging company Frugalpac, which has a lower carbon and water footprint than glass or plastic alternatives

The world's first paper alternative to a glass wine bottle has been developed by a British company.

The un-smashable Frugal bottle, created by Frugalpac of Ipswich, is made from recyclable paperboard with a recycled plastic food-grade liner - which is easily separated from the paper bottle to allow for recycling - to hold the wine or spirit.

Weighing about 83g, it is lighter than a traditional glass bottle and has a carbon footprint as much as 84pc lower, the manufacturer claims.

Chief executive Malcolm Waugh said: "Our mission is to design, develop and supply sustainable packaging. The Frugal Bottle is up to five times lighter than a glass bottle, has a carbon footprint up to six times lower, and is easy to recycle.

"We want to deliver great wine and spirits in innovative packaging whilst helping our customers and consumers reduce their impact on the environment."

The first wine in the range will be from Italian vineyard Cantina Goccia.

Frugalpac said the Frugal bottle is under "active consideration" by a number of UK supermarkets and will be available from retailers in UK, Denmark and the Netherlands over the next few weeks. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

