Police began excavation work at a cafe in Gloucester after receiving information that Mary Bastholm, 15, could have been buried in the cellar.

Police hunting for missing teenager Mary Bastholm – long suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West – have not found any human remains while excavating a cafe in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police began excavation work earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar of the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street.

Mary, 15, who was last seen alive in January 1968, worked as a waitress at the Pop-In cafe, which was located on the same site as the Clean Plate.

Excavation work at the Clean Plate café has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found.



Further statements from officers and Mary Bastholm's family will be issued later.



Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 while awaiting trial accused of 12 murders of women and girls, knew Mary and was a known customer of the cafe.

“Mary’s family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers.”

