‘No hugs, no kisses, no pats’: Prince Harry’s memoir exposes fraught interpersonal relationships – but poses no threat to the monarchy

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, opens with a clandestine meeting with his “Pa” Charles and brother “Willy” following the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. As he awaits their arrival at Frogmore gardens in Windsor, he considers a supposed Gothic ruin looming behind him, “which in reality was no more Gothic than the Millennium Wheel”.

“Some clever architect, some bit of stagecraft. Like so much around here,” he muses. Zing!

Spare is believed to be the world’s fastest-selling non-fiction book — with 1.4m English-language copies sold in its day of release alone — but it fundamentally speaks to the power of fiction. Harry may be a born monarchist, yet he acknowledges on page one that the royal family is, in essence, an illusion, a constructed narrative that relies on stagecraft to ensure its preservation.

The British population is asked to accept that this one family, through the accident of birth, deserves to be the symbol of their nation, represent it on the world stage and define its social hierarchies for centuries — by God-given right, no less. This storybook fiction is central to British identity; even their national anthem asks God to save not the country but the king.

Queen Elizabeth II famously said, “I have to be seen to be believed”, and nobody puts on a show like the British royals, who understand that the pomp and pageantry that attends their births, marriages and deaths is loaded with PR value.

In Spare, Prince Harry takes a sledgehammer to this fairytale, exposing the behind-the-scenes machinations necessary to maintain the illusion. Many have observed echoes of Princess Diana in her explosive Panorama interview in 1995. That hour-long special, however, doesn’t come close to the level of detail delivered across Harry’s 400-plus pages and various promotional TV interviews.

Even with the help of his skilled ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, he can’t manage any lines as devastating as “there were three of us in this marriage”, but few public figures have taken “tell-all” as literally as he does here. Spare goes into eye-popping specifics on everything from the loss of his virginity to his frostbitten penis at William and Kate’s wedding to an encounter with a talking toilet while taking magic mushrooms in Courteney Cox’s house.

While these disclosures have garnered many column inches, Harry is just as unsparing when it comes to the family dynamic. The idea of a “family” at the pinnacle of British society resonates emotionally with much of the public — republicans remain a minority — yet his portrait of the Windsors is anything but heartwarming.

“Distance was an essential bit of being royal, no less than standing on the balcony, waving to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace,” he explains. “Of course, family included distance as well. No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare. Physically, but also emotionally... [T]he older generation maintained a nearly zero-tolerance prohibition on all physical contact. No hugs, no kisses, no pats. Now and then, maybe a light touching of cheeks… on special occasions.”

Harry writes of longing to hug his family members, including his grandmother, the queen — “I never had done and couldn’t imagine any circumstance under which such an act might be sanctioned” — and describes his father’s trouble communicating face-to-face: “On occasion, after a long multi-course dinner, I’d walk upstairs and find a letter on my pillow. The letter would say how proud he was of me for something I’d done or accomplished. I’d smile, place it under my pillow, but also wonder why he hadn’t said this moments ago, while seated directly across from me.”

For the royals, family is business, and their interpersonal relationships are part of a role they are expected to perform. Harry recalls his father asking his then girlfriend, Meghan, about her work on the TV series Suits, and whether it was true that she was “the star of an American soap opera”: “I smiled. I desperately wanted to say: ‘Soap opera? No, that’s our family, Pa.’”

This particular soap opera is narrated in the media by anonymous “palace sources”, almost as despised by Harry as the “loathsome” royal correspondents who report their comments. He claims “unflattering” stories were leaked and planted by aides working for his brother, father and stepmother to cast themselves in a better light, and outlines a “campaign of getting good press for Pa and Camilla at the expense of bad press for us [William and Harry]”.

As Harry told Tom Bradby in his recent ITV interview, the so-called family motto of “never complain, never explain” was “just a motto”. “There was,” he adds, “a lot of complaining and there was a lot of explaining.”

In Harry’s telling, the royals are plagued by jealousy and feelings of competitiveness — not just sibling rivalry but across generations, frequently clashing over who gets more money, more official engagements and, most fraught of all, more front-page press coverage.

The public — in the UK, here and beyond — are eager consumers of this soap opera, “this unending Truman Show”, as Harry puts it. We long to know what they are saying, what they are thinking, what goes on behind closed doors. It’s what makes the royals so irresistible to television, film and theatre makers, and what makes the resulting projects, such as Netflix’s series The Crown, so wildly popular.

In reality, the only royal who commanded any true sense of mystery around themselves was the queen. The others, from Charles to Diana to Prince Andrew, have all been oversharing in one way or another for decades.

It’s not just through sit-down interviews: According to Harry, the royals have long been telling us what they’re thinking through unnamed sources, and the only difference here is that he’s put his thoughts together in a book and stuck his name on it.

Harry may be telling his story — his “truth” — but at times, he can’t help flattening that story with storybook tropes. Viewers of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries will recall how they framed their romance as a happily-ever-after following a heroic escape from a wicked institution. Meghan made it explicit in the wedding speech she read in the final episode: “Let’s call this a modern fairytale. Once upon a time there was a girl from LA — some people called her an actress. And there was a guy from London — some people called him a prince. All of those people didn’t fully get it because this is the love story of a boy and girl who were meant to be together.”

If that was Meghan’s spin on a Disney Princess story, Harry’s memoir is the Brothers Grimm, reimagined for the 21st century. Evil paparazzi — the two most persistent of whom are dubbed “Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber” — hound his wife just as they did his mother, turning her into a princess locked in a tower, whom the noble prince is determined to rescue. American film-maker Tyler Perry plays the unlikely fairy godfather, offering the Sussexes shelter in his Californian castle.

Lurking in the shadows, there’s Camilla. Harry states that she wasn’t “like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks”, only to characterise her as a “dangerous” schemer whom he “pleaded” with his father not to marry, who turned his bedroom at Clarence House into her personal dressing room, and whom he felt had “sacrificed [him] on her personal PR altar”.

It’s not surprising that someone raised in a world so reliant on fiction would seek to understand or communicate his life through such a lens. In Spare, Harry resists speaking critically of the monarchy as an institution, perhaps because to do so would be to unravel the narrative on which his lifetime of privilege is built.

At one point — recounting the family’s failure to condemn press attacks on him and Meghan — he writes: “Everything I’d been taught, everything I’d grown up believing about the family, and about the monarchy, about its essential fairness, its job of uniting rather than dividing, was being undermined, called into question. Was it all fake? Was it all just a show? Because if we couldn’t stand up for one another, rally around our newest member, our first biracial member, then what were we really? Was that a true constitutional monarchy? Was that a real family?”

And yet, a few pages later, it is resolved. “My problem has never been with the monarchy, or the concept of monarchy,” he says. “It’s been with the press and the sick relationship that’s evolved between it and the palace.”

Harry can’t seem to — or doesn’t want to — address whether the modern monarchy is unfit for purpose, or why he believes in the monarchy and its supposed ability to “unite people”.

Seemingly everyone is reading Harry’s book, or watching him talk about it, or glued to news reports drip-feeding each line. But does his “truth” pose a real threat to the monarchy?

While he unwittingly presents a compelling case for its dismantling, history has shown that nothing sticks to the Windsors. Neither the tragic loss of a beloved princess nor recent allegations against Prince Andrew could permanently weaken their reputation. The account of a beleaguered prince, no matter how devastating, is unlikely to be the final straw.

The monarchy is an enduring fiction that many people want to believe in, drawing comfort from its longevity. It seems no amount of huffing and puffing can blow it all down.