No family reunion for Harry as king too ‘busy’ to meet up with his son

Britain’s King is too “busy” to meet with his son during Prince Harry’s surprise visit to London to attend a High Court hacking case against a newspaper publisher.

Prince Harry made an unannounced appearance in court yesterday to throw his weight behind a claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information gathering.

He took a commercial flight from California to London to attend the four-day preliminary hearing and to demonstrate his “support”.

In an unusual show of force, he was joined in Court 76 by fellow claimants Sadie Frost, Elton John, David Furnish and Baroness Lawrence, although they are not expected to take part in proceedings.

The prince is not expected to see his father during his brief visit as he was told the king was “busy” even though his state visit to France – which was scheduled to begin yesterday – had been cancelled three days earlier.

The monarch is understood to be at Highgrove preparing for the German leg of his tour, which begins tomorrow.

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have gone away for the school holidays with their children.

Prince Harry entered the court via the main doors before making his way to the courtroom with a security team and advisers.

He sat in the body of the court and made notes in a small notebook, occasionally whispering to aides and using his phone to send messages.

The Duke is among seven high-profile figures who are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

The other claimants are actresses Ms Frost and Elizabeth Hurley, Elton John and Mr Furnish, Baroness Lawrence and former Lib Dem MP Simon Hughes.

In a joint statement released in October, the group said they had become aware of “compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy”.

They claim the newspaper group “habitually utilised unlawful information gathering as part of the modus operandi of preparing stories” during the relevant period.

In court documents, they allege that journalists hired private investigators to put listening devices in homes and cars, listened in to phone calls, accessed bank records and financial information “through illicit means and manipulation” and commissioned the “breaking and entry into private property”.

The alleged activity ran from 1993 to 2011, and even up to 2018, lawyers said.

The publisher denies the allegations, which it has described as “preposterous smears” and a “pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal”.

Associated has applied to have the claims dismissed without a trial on two grounds. The first argues that the claims, many of which relate to events said to have taken place up to 30 years ago, have been brought too late.

The second alleges that the claimants’ use of information is in breach of a restriction order made by Lord Justice Leveson as it relates to documents – accounting ledgers – which were confidentially supplied by the Mail to the Leveson Inquiry 12 years ago.

Associated said ministerial approval should have been sought before such documents could be used.

The claimants are all represented by David Sherborne, who had access to the information as a representative of core participants at the inquiry. However, the barrister said they “heavily resisted” both applications, which he suggested were simply a time-wasting exercise to delay trial.

In his particulars of claim, Prince Harry alleged that he and his associates were targeted by private investigator Gavin Burrows, who “placed a hardwire tap” on his friend Guy Pelly’s phone and unlawfully gathered information about his then girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

He said he was “horrified” that the publisher had avoided proper scrutiny “through its cover-up” and had behaved as if it was above the law. He accused the newspaper group of largely depriving him of aspects of his teenage years by causing him to lose or cut off friends due to suspicion.

Its pursuit of detail concerning his private travel plans also caused him a “significant security risk,” he claimed, and was “as grossly irresponsible as it was dangerous”.

Prince Harry said Associated’s behaviour amounted to “a major betrayal”, given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

His claim concerns a period “from at least as early as 2001 until at least as late (as) 2013 and beyond”.

Mr Burrows is alleged to have provided evidence for the celebrities’ lawyers in 2021 but has now given a signed witness statement “denying that he was commissioned or instructed by Associated to carry out any unlawful activity”, the court was told.

Prince Harry, in London for the first time since the late queen’s funeral and the publication of his memoir, Spare, is thought to be the first senior royal to appear in court since the Princess Royal pleaded guilty to a charge under the dangerous dogs act in 2002.

The court also heard that Elton John and his husband Mr Furnish had not seen a copy of their first child’s birth certificate before it was unlawfully obtained by journalists.

Mr Sherborne said: “They were heartbroken by the derogatory headline that Associated attached to it, clearly calculated to profit and generate public sensation about an event that they had so carefully guarded to keep precious.

“The fact that these unlawful articles, which carry so much upset, were founded through unlawful acts that were all the time deliberately concealed from them has enraged them.”

The couple’s landline at their home in Windsor was allegedly tapped on the instructions of Associated, while their gardener and Elton John’s personal assistant were targeted.

Meanwhile, similar feelings of “deep anger” were prompted by the experience of their close friend, Elizabeth Hurley and her son, their godson, when they stayed at their Windsor home.

The court was also told that a private investigator acting on behalf of Associated hacked Ms Hurley’s phone, placed a “mini-microphone” outside her home and bugged ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s car to unlawfully obtain information about her during her pregnancy.

Ms Frost claims that her phones were hacked and her landline tapped in order to obtain stories. She said her ex-husband Jude Law’s landline was also tapped, including on one occasion when he was talking to a male member of his family to discuss the details of their divorce settlement.

Mr Hughes alleged that ANL paid a private investigator to unlawfully find the address of a man (identified as HJK) it believed was his male lover.

Mr Sherborne said in written submissions that the Mail on Sunday wanted a photograph of HJK (and the claimant) in order to be able to publish a story about their relationship”.

Catrin Evans KC, acting for Associated Newspapers, successfully argued that there was no justification for the publication of 73 journalists’ names at this stage.