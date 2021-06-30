Nightclubs to reopen in the UK from July 19 with no negative test or vaccine cert needed

Nightclubs and music venues are to reopen in the UK from July 19 with no negative test or vaccine cert needed.

British publication the Evening Standard reported that Michael Gove, the cabinet minister leading the review on reopening indoor venues, said it would be “too much hassle” for businesses to require tests or proof of vaccination from customers.

This is despite a surge in cases in both England and Scotland due to the Detla variant, which is the dominant strain in both countries at the moment.

Public Health England said it’s responsible for around 97pc of cases.

As England reopens nightclubs and music venues on July 19 this date has been given from the Irish Government as the earliest date that vaccinated people may be able to dine indoors.

The provisional proposal would see those fully vaccinated along with people who have recovered from the virus be given a vaccine pass that would allow them to dine indoors and participate in other indoor activities.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this was not something the Government anticipated doing so it needs a few weeks to develop it.

The Tánaiste previously indicated that nightclubs may reopen in Ireland in August, however, due to the change in the rollout plan yesterday this seems unlikely.

However, it has not yet been outlined what activities those with a vaccine pass will be able to avail of when the plan comes into place so it could include indoor activities in places such as nightclubs and music venues.