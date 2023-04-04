| 7.8°C Dublin

Nigel Lawson: former Tory chancellor and father of TV chef Nigella Lawson dies aged 91

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images Expand
Nigel Lawson (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Expand

Close

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Nigel Lawson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

By Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Former British chancellor Nigel Lawson has died at the age of 91.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak described the Conservative party grandee and leading Brexiteer as an “inspiration” and Boris Johnson marked him as a “giant” of Tory politics.

