Nigel Farage warming to the idea of second Brexit referendum in the UK

Independent.ie

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Thursday he was warming to the idea of holding a second referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, arguing that another vote would see "Leave" win again and end the debate.

