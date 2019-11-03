Nigel Farage rules out fresh bid to become MP at General Election

The Brexit Party leader said he believes he can better serve the cause by “traversing the length and breadth” of the UK campaigning, instead of fighting to get elected in one constituency.

He has previously lost on seven occasions when bidding to become an MP.

Asked if he was going to stand in the forthcoming election, Mr Farage told the Andrew Marr Show on BBC One: “I’ve thought very hard about this – how do I serve the cause of Brexit best, because that’s what I’m doing this for.

“Not for a career, I don’t want to be in politics for the rest of my life.

“Do I find a seat to try get myself into parliament or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom supporting 600 candidates, and I’ve decided the latter course is the right one.”

He added: “It’s very difficult to do both. It’s very difficult to be in a constituency every day and at the same time be out across the United Kingdom.”

Asked about the Brexit Party fielding candidates in around 600 seats, Mr Farage said: “I’ve wanted for months for there to be a Leave alliance. It seems obvious to me that no one party can own Brexit voters – there are Tory Brexit voters, there are Brexit Party Brexit voters and a lot of Labour Brexit voters.

“I always thought that to win an election, get a big majority so we can get a proper Brexit, a coming-together would be the objective.

“I still hope and pray it happens but it doesn’t look like it will.”

He went on to say that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current Brexit plan is not “genuine”.

“If Boris is determined to stick to this new EU treaty, then that is not Brexit,” he said.

“I promise you one thing: if Boris was going for a genuine Brexit, then we wouldn’t need to fight him in this election.”

But Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak hit back at the criticism of the deal, telling the same programme: “I campaigned for Leave, I spent a lot of time talking to my constituents and others across the North East and in Yorkshire – what do they want from Brexit?

“They want to end free movement and replace it with a points system, they want to end the fact that money keeps going to the EU year after year, they want to make sure we’re in control of our laws, and also they want us to have an independent trade policy. These are all things the Prime Minister’s deal deliver.

“What I would say to Nigel Farage is, sometimes in politics, as in life, you’ve got to take yes for an answer.”

