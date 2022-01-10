Nigel Farage criticised for backing of Novak Djokovic in Australian visa row after years of campaigning for stronger border controls

British politican Nigel Farage is currently trending on Twitter as people are criticising him for supporting Novak Djokovic’s appeal to enter Australia, yet he heavily supports border controls in his own country.

Mr Farage flew to Serbia to visit Djokovic’s family to be with them on the night of the tennis star’s court appearance in Australia.

Last night, Djokovic won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.

It was revealed in court documents submitted by Djokovic’s lawyers that the player had been infected with Covid-19 in December 2021. The documents said the infection was the basis of his medical exemption.

While in Serbia last night, Mr Farage posted a video to Twitter from Djokovic’s trophy room, and the internet has done its thing by taking a screengrab of the video and photoshopping the image.

He also posted a four-minute Youtube video called The truth about Novak Djokovic where he explained the tennis player’s situation and said; “if this can happen to him, it can happen to anyone”.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray retweeted this video and wrote; “Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported."

People are calling out Mr Farage as a hypocrite as he is the leader of the Brexit Party, yet is not supporting Australia's border control measures.

People have been resharing a tweet that the Brexiteer wrote in 2016, which said; “Clear now for sake of our national security as well as for social cohesion that we must leave EU and have Australian-style immigration system.”

BREAKING! Man who spent years promoting Australian-style immigration system now furious at Australian-style immigration system — NewsThump (@newsthump) January 9, 2022

Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported.😉 https://t.co/rfFn1hdXlu — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 9, 2022

Talking about looking dreadful... pic.twitter.com/SyUyuDFJXa — Herbie Cumberland #IamTammy (@HerbyCumberland) January 10, 2022

Last time Nigel Farage has declared its support for a superstar, things didn’t end well for the superstar. Just saying! #Novak_Djokovic pic.twitter.com/UeqjfVAPDY — Georgeta Gavriloiu (@GeorgetaGavril1) January 9, 2022

Failed MEP Nigel Farage Offers To Get Vaccinated On Novak Djoković’s Behalf, So Serbian Sportsman Can ‘Get Back To Playing Cricket’ pic.twitter.com/5NN7lalVfF — Le Chou (@LeChouNews) January 8, 2022

Superspreader @DjokerNole should share his sponsorship earnings with Nigel Führage 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/R8kt0MPVCg — iggy-m (@IoiTherealnacho) January 10, 2022

