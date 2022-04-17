Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after apparently breaking Covid mask regulation

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to the police after she was accused of violating Scotland’s Covid-19 mask mandate.

A video has emerged on social media of the Ms Sturgeon speaking to people indoors while not wearing a mask.

She was visiting a hairdressers in East Kildbride, South Lanarkshire ahead of the local council elections.

In the video, the First Minister can be see talking to customers and staff before then pausing for a picture where she was seen without a face covering.

Current Covid-19 guidelines in Scotland state a face mask must be worn in indoor settings - although it will move to be guidance from Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: "The video clearly shows Nicola Sturgeon isn't practicing what she preaches on facemasks.

"She's happy virtue signalling for official photos but behind closed doors it's clear she doesn't believe in her own rules so why should anyone else.

"This is blatant hypocrisy from the First Minister who has now shown her true colours.

"The public, who have been under these legal Covid restrictions for over two years, deserve an apology for this rule break."

Ms Sturgeon has previously called mask wearing “sensible” but was pictured last November maskless at a family birthday party.

She also apologised in December 2020 after she was photographed without a face covering at a wake.

The Scottish Government declined to comment on the story.

The Scottish National Party has been approached for comment.

© Evening Standard