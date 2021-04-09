Nicola Sturgeon is in the driving seat as Scottish election enters home straight

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon campaigns in Glasgow. Photo: Reuters

Two new opinion polls suggest strong leads for the Scottish National Party (SNP) ahead of the upcoming Scottish election, though analysis differs on how this will translate into seats for Nicola Sturgeon’s party.

A Savanta ComRes poll for The Scotsman suggests the SNP will fall one Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) short of a majority, while an Opinium survey forecasts a 13-seat majority for the party.

The Savanta ComRes research predicts the SNP will return 64 MSPs, while Alex Salmond’s new Alba Party will return none despite taking 3pc of the list vote.

Analysis of this poll indicates Alba could cost the SNP its majority due to voters choosing it on the list ballot instead of Ms Sturgeon’s party.

It forecasts the SNP will win a constituency vote of 49pc and a list vote of 40pc.

The research predicts a pro-independence majority of 74 MSPs at Holyrood, with 10 Scottish Green MSPs.

The poll also forecasts the Scottish Conservatives will lose six seats, returning 25 MSPs, while Scottish Labour will have 23 MSPs – one down on 2016.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are predicted to gain one seat and return seven MSPs.

The Opinium research puts the SNP on 53pc in the constituency vote and 44pc on the list vote, predicting a majority of 13 for Ms Sturgeon’s party.

Using a uniform swing calculator, Opinium puts the Tories on 27 seats, Labour on 21, the Greens on six and the Lib Dems on four.

Opinium also asked respondents about their favourability towards party leaders.

Ms Sturgeon has a net approval rating of +23, while Labour leader Anas Sarwar has seen a significant boost to his personal ratings, with his score going from -3 in Opinium’s last poll to +10.

Mr Salmond has a net favourability of -60, and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is on -31.

Ms Sturgeon was also deemed to have performed best in the first TV debate, with 67pc of those who saw at least some of it thinking she performed well.

Chris Curtis, senior research manager at Opinium, said: “If Scottish unionists had been hoping that the fallout between Salmond and Sturgeon would hurt the SNP, then our latest polling is going to be a disappointment.

“It looks like being on the campaign trail has further boosted the First Minister’s ratings, while the unpopularity of Alex Salmond has meant he is struggling to make a dent,” he added.

Online Editors