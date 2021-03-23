Nicola Sturgeon cleared of breaching ministerial code over Salmond saga

Nicola Sturgeon with Alex Salmond on the campaign trail in Scotland in 2015

Nicola Sturgeon is not “free and clear” of the Alex Salmond affair despite being narrowly cleared of breaching the ministerial code, she was warned last night.

Former Irish Director of Public Prosecutions James Hamilton said the Scottish First Minister had not misled parliament over her role or violated the code by failing to immediately record with her civil service a series of secret discussions with Mr Salmond.

He also rejected claims she had attempted to influence her government’s investigation into Mr Salmond, or had committed a code breach by continuing a court fight against him despite legal advice that he was likely to win.

Mr Hamilton said she gave Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) an “incomplete narrative of events” by failing to tell them about a key meeting, and it was only because he deemed it “a genuine failure of recollection” and “not deliberate” that it did not amount to a breach of the code.

Mr Hamilton also suggested one of Ms Sturgeon’s officials breached the confidentiality of one of the women who complained about Mr Salmond by giving her name to Geoff Aberdein, his former chief of staff, who passed it to the former first minister.

Read More

Mr Hamilton said that several other witnesses corroborated Mr Aberdein’s version of events and his account of what the official said about “the existence of the complaints and the identity of the complainers is credible”.

An exuberant Ms Sturgeon warmly welcomed the “comprehensive, evidence-based and unequivocal” findings, which dissipated pressure on her to resign.

Although she faces a Tory vote of no confidence today, this is expected to fail.

She urged the opposition parties to accept Mr Hamilton’s verdict as the final word but a second report by a Scottish parliament committee is to be unveiled this morning. Extracts leaked last week disclosed that most MSPs on the committee had concluded she gave an “inaccurate account” under oath of a meeting with Mr Salmond at her home on April 2, 2018.

Mr Salmond declined to comment but Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: “I respect Mr Hamilton and his judgment but we cannot agree with that assessment. Nicola Sturgeon did not suddenly turn forgetful.”

He added: “She is not free and clear. The First Minister promised to respect the decisions of both inquiry reports, not to pick and choose which one suits her and try to discredit the other.”

Ms Sturgeon insisted she had first learned of the complaints from Mr Salmond at the April 2 meeting, but later said she had “forgotten” about a discussion four days earlier with Mr Aberdein.

Ministers have a duty to ensure meetings about government business are properly recorded but Ms Sturgeon did not tell her permanent secretary about her talks with Mr Salmond until two months later. Ms Sturgeon said: “I did not consider that I had broken the code, but these findings are official, definitive and independent adjudication of that.”

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021

Read More







Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]